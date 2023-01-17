ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dies, woman arrested after fight in Benton Harbor apartment

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
Officers with the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety say a woman is in custody after a fight at a Benton Harbor high-rise turned deadly.

Gerald Harper, 65, was found seriously hurt on the 3rd floor of 300 River Terrace high-rise apartments on January 10.

Officers say he was lying unconscious on the ground. Medics attempted life-saving measures, and he was taken to the hospital, where he later died from injuries.

Investigation revealed that Harper had fought with his next-door neighbor, Aisha Tomika Williams, 50, and the argument got progressively violent.

Officers believe Williams attacked Harper in the hallway, knocking him to the floor and resulting in fatal injuries.

She was found on scene immediately, officers say, and was arrested without incident.

Williams now faces charges of open murder and will appear in court at the end of the month.

Authorities add that Williams has a history of assaultive behavior.

FOX 17 News West Michigan

