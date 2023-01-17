Cascades Park amphitheater renamed to honor Adderley brothers

Monday, as part of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day festival at Cascades Park, the Cascades Park amphitheater received a new name to honor two local musical legends.

The renaming ceremony changed the name of the venue to the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

The name honors Julian "Cannonball" and Nathaniel "Nat" Adderley, two brothers who graduated from Florida A&M University and went on to pioneer the "soul jazz" musical genre.