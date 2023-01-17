ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march

By Andrea Herrera
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LhEep_0kGpflgO00

PUEBLO Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, hundreds of people marched the streets of Pueblo for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. People of all ages and backgrounds showed up here in support of unity and equality.

Organizers of the march told KRDO this year's crowd was the biggest they've seen for the Martin Luther King Jr. CommUnity March. Holding signs, and chanting, people gathered outside of Rawlings Library for the march.

"The importance of this day is to remind us about the journey that we have been through for equity and civil rights, especially for people of color who have still not found that equity within our community," said the Director of El Pueblo History Museum, Dianne Archuleta.

Archuleta said now more than ever the Pueblo community needs to come together to celebrate unity.

"There are still many people who are willing to come together willing to do things for one another regardless of color, regardless of backgrounds, regardless of where we come from," added Archuleta.

This year's theme was "We can’t wait. The time is now to be impactful.” The group hopes it encourages people to get involved this year with unity programs.

The march ended at the El Pueblo History Museum with free food, speeches, and dances from different ethnic groups in the Steel City.

"I think a lot of the time people think MLK Day is a day for the black community and that's really not it, it really is about everyone, because we are really celebrating our humanity, that's what it's about," said Kennedy Pugh, Executive Director of Colorado arts and artist.

The NAACP is working with other organizations on diversity and unity projects. They are proposing changing the name of Pueblo Boulevard to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.

The post ‘We can’t wait, the time is now to be impactful’ Message of unity during Pueblo’s 2023 MLK Jr. Day march appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cherokeescout.org

Shooting in Colorado Springs Leaves the LGBTQ+ Community Heartbroken

During the late hours of Nov 19, Colorado Springs Police were called because of an armed shooter attacking Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar that was packed after hosting a birthday event for a drag queen, Wyatt Kent. In the six-minute altercation, five people were murdered, 17 were wounded, and a community was changed forever.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo residents invited to join annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day CommUnity March

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Pueblo Branch #4005 is hosting its annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day CommUnity March Monday, Jan. 16. The 2023 march theme is ‘We Can’t Wait, the Time is Now to be Impactful!’ “The NAACP Pueblo Branch is excited about this The post Pueblo residents invited to join annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day CommUnity March appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

City prepares for East-West mobility Town Hall to discuss potential Constitution Ave. extension

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This Saturday, the city of Colorado Springs is set to discuss a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street or extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The city is holding the East-West Mobility Town Hall at 10:00 a.m. in The post City prepares for East-West mobility Town Hall to discuss potential Constitution Ave. extension appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mayor of Pueblo issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency that'll take effect Wednesday evening. According to a press release, the declaration commences at 5 p.m. Wednesday and ends at 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. During this emergency, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions The post Pueblo Mayor issues declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations and events in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday, Jan. 16 we look back at the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his message. In the Pikes Peak Region, multiple committees, nonprofits, businesses, and organizations are coming together to hold a series of commemorations today in honor of Dr. King. The series of events The post Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations and events in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Care and Share Food Bank hosts MLK Day of Service opportunity

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy, Care and Share Food Bank is hosting an opportunity for members of the community to help others in need. Throughout Monday's Annual MLK Day of Service, the food bank will host 75 volunteers at the Colorado Springs and Pueblo Distribution Centers. The post Care and Share Food Bank hosts MLK Day of Service opportunity appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks. "Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," The post Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

I-25 reopened at HWY 50 in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — I-25 has reopened at Highway 50, however CDOT is still warning drivers to remain cautious in the area. The road is no longer closed according to COtrip, however the warning about rocks on the road remains in effect. CDOT said on Twitter that the rocks appear to be in the southbound lanes […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office bringing back old protocol, POST-certifying all depuites

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Back in 2018, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was experiencing attrition agency-wide so they implemented a new program that allowed non-POST-certified deputies to work in the jail. Now, they are reverting back to the old system. Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, certification is the standard training The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office bringing back old protocol, POST-certifying all depuites appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center

Students from Manitou Springs High School are returning from a trip to Mars ... through a simulation, of course. Science students from Manitou Springs High recently visited the Challenger Learning Center in Colorado Springs. They used real critical thinking, solving codes, while working in “mission control,” learning to prioritize safety while finding water with a The post The School Buzz: Manitou HS students go to Mars with help of Challenger Learning Center appeared first on KRDO.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Funding coming to Southern Colorado for water supply protection projects from wildfire risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wildfire poses a risk to the water supply in Colorado and impacts more than a million Coloradans. The Colorado State Forest Service recently received $3 million in funding from the legislature to begin 3 projects to reduce that risk. Each area designated will receive $1 million for each project. One The post Funding coming to Southern Colorado for water supply protection projects from wildfire risk appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks & Wildlife held its first public hearing Thursday on last month's proposed plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the wild. KRDO Public comment began at 11 a.m. as the CPW Commission wrapped up its meting this week at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Nearly 30 people The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Teen last seen in Colorado Springs Sunday evening, mom asks for help

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs mother s hoping for help from the public with locating her missing daughter. The mother of Leah Zander has reached out to police and multiple news outlets after he daughter was reportedly last seen Sunday night at about 11:30 in the area of Betty Krause Park. The park is in the Knob Hill area of Colorado Springs, east of the Olympic and Paralympic Training Center.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy