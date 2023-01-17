COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses.

Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states that the “regulated marijuana business licenses for these premises have been suspended by order of the state licensing authority for alleged violation of the Colorado marijuana code.”

Chris Rice, the owner of Canna Meds, declined to answer 13 Investigates’ questions about why the licenses were suspended. Instead, he said via Facebook, “After being an important part of the marijuana movement for the state of Colorado we are very disappointed in the state’s actions.”

13 Investigates contacted the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division for details about the suspension but hasn’t heard back. According to state records, no formal action has been taken yet, meaning the business licenses could be reinstated.

However, this isn’t the first time Canna Meds has violated the state’s marijuana rule. In May 2022, the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a health and public safety advisory due to “potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center.”

The state advised customers to throw away any marijuana from Canna Meds.

On Monday, one woman told 13 Investigates Canna Meds was where she bought her medical marijuana.

Rice said he is working with the state to reopen as soon as possible, although no date has been set yet.

The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO .