ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries

By Quinn Ritzdorf
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rF7oj_0kGpfTkC00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two medical marijuana dispensaries in Colorado Springs are closed after the state suspended their business licenses.

Plastered on the door of Canna Meds Wellness Centers’ two locations at 506 N. Chelton Road and 2218 N. Academy Place is a sign with “Notice of Suspension” in red bold letters. It states that the “regulated marijuana business licenses for these premises have been suspended by order of the state licensing authority for alleged violation of the Colorado marijuana code.”

Chris Rice, the owner of Canna Meds, declined to answer 13 Investigates’ questions about why the licenses were suspended. Instead, he said via Facebook, “After being an important part of the marijuana movement for the state of Colorado we are very disappointed in the state’s actions.”

13 Investigates contacted the state’s Marijuana Enforcement Division for details about the suspension but hasn’t heard back. According to state records, no formal action has been taken yet, meaning the business licenses could be reinstated.

However, this isn’t the first time Canna Meds has violated the state’s marijuana rule. In May 2022, the Colorado Department of Revenue and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a health and public safety advisory due to “potentially unsafe levels of Total Yeast and Mold on Medical Marijuana flower (bud/shake/trim) produced by Canna Meds Wellness Center.”

The state advised customers to throw away any marijuana from Canna Meds.

On Monday, one woman told 13 Investigates Canna Meds was where she bought her medical marijuana.

Rice said he is working with the state to reopen as soon as possible, although no date has been set yet.

The post State suspends two Colorado Springs medical marijuana dispensaries appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KEKB

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple Colorado libraries close for possible meth contamination, Pikes Peak Library District to do testing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After at least three Denver-area libraries closed for possible meth contamination, the Pikes Peak Library District announced they were taking proactive measures on Thursday. “Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) is aware of the recent incidents at three other public libraries in Colorado involving methamphetamine contamination...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Colorado Springs police raid various locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On January 19, 2023, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) conducted a raid at a building in the Knob Hill neighborhood. A large police presence was seen outside the former Blue Moon Harvest pot shop. There, CSPD was removing pot plants and towing vehicles. According...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Another Colorado library closes for meth contamination

The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms. Lisa D'Souza reports. Another Colorado library closes for meth contamination. The Bemis Public Library in Littleton will close immediately after a test found meth contamination in the public bathrooms. Lisa D'Souza...
LITTLETON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks & Wildlife held its first public hearing Thursday on last month's proposed plan to reintroduce gray wolves to the wild. KRDO Public comment began at 11 a.m. as the CPW Commission wrapped up its meting this week at the Cheyenne Mountain Resort in Colorado Springs. Nearly 30 people The post Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission visits Colorado Springs Thursday for public feedback on wolf reintroduction plan appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado

DIVIDE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday, Jan. 19 Colorado Parks and Wildlife commissioners are holding a public comment meeting in Colorado Springs following the release of the draft wolf reintroduction plan in December. The plan is put together on a phased approach. There's phases 1 through 3. But phase 4 is concerning among wolf advocates. It The post Wolf advocates raise concerns about reintroduction plan in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Library District is testing all 15 of their library locations for methamphetamine contamination after three Denver-area libraries closed due to contamination in the last few weeks. "Our concern of course is our staff. The health and safety of our staff and the public that uses our libraries," The post Pikes Peak Library District testing their branches for meth contamination after several Denver-area libraries close appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Funding coming to Southern Colorado for water supply protection projects from wildfire risk

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wildfire poses a risk to the water supply in Colorado and impacts more than a million Coloradans. The Colorado State Forest Service recently received $3 million in funding from the legislature to begin 3 projects to reduce that risk. Each area designated will receive $1 million for each project. One The post Funding coming to Southern Colorado for water supply protection projects from wildfire risk appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

2,000+ temporarily without power in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo, (KRDO) -- According to the Colorado Springs Utilities electrical outage map, more than 2,000 customers were without power south of the Colorado Springs Airport. At 5:10 a.m., the utility company reported 2,047 customers were affected. Below is a look at a map of the affected area: Outage map as of 5:50 a.m. The post 2,000+ temporarily without power in southeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Jan. 20 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Jayden Montez, 18, is a Hispanic male, 5’07” tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair andbrown eyes. Montez has two no-bond warrants for Failure to Comply which includes: Violation of a Protection Order […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

“Timing couldn’t be worse,” SNAP recipients on upcoming benefit reduction

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Starting in March, all Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount. SNAP recipients are saying the timing of this, couldn’t be worse. The temporary additional benefit amounts that were added during the pandemic, have now ended. This change was enacted by […]
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Park Rangers honored for saving lives at Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) Commission honored CPW Park Rangers at Lake Pueblo State Park for their heroism in saving multiple lives last summer. Acting CPW Southeast Regional Manager April Estep praised the rangers for risking their lives by plunging into the frigid waters and high waves to save guests of […]
PUEBLO, CO
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy