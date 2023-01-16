Read full article on original website
Related
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Police search for two men stealing ATMs around Inland Empire
A two-man crew has been targeting small businesses all across the Inland Empire and stealing ATMs, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.Surveillance video shows the men hook up some heavy-duty tie straps to the machine and use a car to pull the ATM out of the business. It has happened to more than seven small businesses in the area since the beginning of December, including a Perris tattoo shop and Papa Joe's Sports Bar in Moreno Valley. "Let's be real," said Lana Mack, general manager. "it wasn't like it had $10,000 or something in it. We're not Vegas."But Mack said she is more concerned about the destruction the heist caused to the business. "My employees come here every single day to support their families," said Anthony Romo, owner of Uppercuts. "I come here to support my daughter."The two suspects have worn masks and gloves and covered their license plate during all the crimes. But the victims hope someone will be able to identify them by their truck -- a white extended cab Ford Ranger with body and paint damage all along the passenger side.If you know anything, call the San Bernardino Police Department or the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
Comments / 0