State of the State: Utah governor tells the next generation to turn to ‘faith,’ not ‘fear’
In his 2023 State of the State speech, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox focused on Utah’s youth, telling them to have hope the state can solve its problems with housing and water. Read more from the governor’s speech.
Russell Nelson’s LDS presidency and Legislature’s start on Behind the Headlines
Russell M. Nelson’s historic first five years as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Utah Legislature begins its 45-day session. And the Salt Lake Bees baseball team announces it is leaving Utah’s capital for South Jordan’s Daybreak. At 9 a.m. on Friday,...
Southern, central Utah set to receive another round of snow with Thursday storm
In a storm expected to come in Thursday, southern and central Utah are predicted to receive more snow according to meteorologists.
LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules
As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Children abound at Gov. Cox's State of the State address
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox gave his State of the State address Thursday evening at the Utah State Capitol. The governor gives the speech every year during the first week of the legislative session, but this speech looked a little different. Sprinkled among the lawmakers and elected officials were children.
FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State
Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
Salt Lake City donation warehouse for refugees in dire need of basic items
SALT LAKE CITY — At a warehouse off 400 West, volunteers move between isles during an afternoon rush. Stocked shelves sit ready with clothing, toiletries, and children’s books and toys. Jennifer de Tapia helps shopper Henyer Padrón pick out everyday household items. In a mixture of Spanish and...
Utah Tech University offers free, limited-time noncredit courses to prepare Utahns for workforce
ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Tech University announced Wednesday it will expand its Learn & Work Program to offer free access, via Pluralsight, to over 7,000 noncredit-bearing courses, certification paths, labs and skill assessments this semester. The free program ends June 30 of this...
Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity
SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents
Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help …. Lake Powell officials make dam improvements to help continue water supply for residents. Students join Utah Jazz for unique MLK Day celebration. Students in grades 7-9 joined the...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Storm moving in with scattered showers
After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
A frigid Friday following an exiting storm
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
Man threw Molotov cocktails at state Capitol, Conference Center, charges say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at the state Capitol and the Conference Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is now facing serious charges. Justin Lee Cromar, 33, was charged Wednesday in 3rd District Court with two counts of aggravated...
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
