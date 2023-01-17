ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

KPCW

LDS Church applies to change Wasatch County dark sky rules

As part of the plan to build a temple near Heber City, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wants Wasatch County to relax its rules against light pollution. The LDS Church is planning a new temple in the Heber Valley and wants to change Wasatch County’s outdoor lighting code so it can light it up.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Children abound at Gov. Cox's State of the State address

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox gave his State of the State address Thursday evening at the Utah State Capitol. The governor gives the speech every year during the first week of the legislative session, but this speech looked a little different. Sprinkled among the lawmakers and elected officials were children.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

FREAKY Stories That Prove Utah Is The Creepiest State

Legend has it, Virginia Loomis was murdered in the 1800s. Her body was found on the giant rock that was used to make the bricks for the Old Main. Some of the bricks even contained her blood! Her boyfriend, a man named Steven Farr was believed to be her murderer. Later, Farr got a job as the janitor at SUU where it appears Virginia's REVENGE took place. According to SUU's website HERE they say: "On his first day of work he was allegedly lighting the old coal furnace in Old Main's basement when something caused the furnace door to slam shut on his arm... He burned to death, unable to wrench free, becoming the human torch that burned Old Main to the ground in 1948." They say the ghost of Virginia was seen "Laughing in the flames!"
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Many Utah animal shelters are at capacity

SALT LAKE CITY — Many animal shelters in Utah are running over capacity right now as the number of people looking to adopt has dropped drastically. Inflation and other factors may be contributing but it’s hard to say exactly what is happening right now. The Humane Society has...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Storm moving in with scattered showers

After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track. While the best chance won't be in northern Utah, scattered snow showers will be possible through the daytime hours like we've already seen this morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
890kdxu.com

5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah

We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
UTAH STATE
a-z-animals.com

Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

A frigid Friday following an exiting storm

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah! It’s a frigid Friday with below-average temperatures expected statewide following our exiting storm system. A trough ushered in snow and icy conditions in different parts of the state, and the low continues to track east as we make it through the day. There are several weather alerts in effect including a Winter Weather Advisory for the central and southern mountains which holds until 5 p.m. Periods of heavy snow will be possible and accumulations through the duration of the advisory could reach 6-12″ while isolated higher totals will be possible in the Pine Valleys, Tushar Mountains, and near Brian Head. This advisory also encompasses some of the higher passes along I-15 & I-70 where travel could become very difficult.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required

As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Let Your New Utah Flag Fly

There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
UTAH STATE

