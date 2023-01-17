Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.

PRINCETON, IN ・ 10 HOURS AGO