10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
Megabus expands to Evansville
Move over Greyhound, a different bus service is driving its way into Evansville!
Magical Farewell Planned Thursday To Honor Owensboro’s KingNazir Gates & You’re Invited
The community of Owensboro, Kentucky are invited to celebrate the precious life of KingNazir Gates as he takes his final horse and carriage ride. KingNazir Gates is a strong six-year-old little boy from Owensboro who was born into this world with a very rare genetic disorder. We asked his mom Lakeia to share is life with us;
city-countyobserver.com
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
wevv.com
UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus
A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance. The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting
INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he will not run for mayor
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Assistant Police Chief Phil Smith says he has made a decision about running for mayor next year. Smith tells Eyewitness News that after giving it some thought over the past year, he is going to sit this one out, but he is not ruling anything out in the future. In […]
EPD neutralize shooter at Walmart West, Vanderburgh Sheriff gives information
The Evansville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night that there was an active shooter inside the Walmart West on South Red Bank Road.
Gibson County looks for talent within its community
Calling all Gibson County talent! Princeton Theatre & Community Center presents the Gibson County Talent Showcase.
Evansville family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
WISH-TV
For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
14news.com
6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
city-countyobserver.com
RICKEY SMILEY BRINGS COMEDY TOUR TO EVANSVILLE
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 18, 2023 – Entertainment powerhouse Rickey Smiley will host An Evening with Rickey Smiley and Friends at Old National Events Plaza on March 31, 2023. Smiley is a comedian, television host, actor, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality.
14news.com
Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.
DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
Indiana State Police give social media shoutout to Gibson County
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Sgt. Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police thanked Gibson County residents for their help with a wreck on January 16. Ringle posted on January 16, “We would like to take a moment and thank several civilians that stopped and assisted at a crash this morning on US41 at SR68. The […]
Evansville restaurant closes less than a year after opening
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little over six months after opening their doors, The Barrel House on Morgan Center Drive is no longer open. The restaurant made the announcement publicly over social media Monday afternoon. Owners say they have sold the building but plan on keeping their catering and food truck business going. “We want […]
Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule
Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
