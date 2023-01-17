ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bucshon releases statement in regard to the Walmart shooting

INDIANA (WEHT) – Larry Bucshon has released a statement in regard to the shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart. I am grateful for the swift action of the Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies responding to yesterday’s shooting at the Walmart in Evansville. My thoughts and prayers are with those involved and with […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

For $16 million, Indiana’s first riverboat casino can be yours

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana’s first riverboat casino is up for sale again. New Orleans Paddlewheels Inc. has announced it is pursuing a sale of the Riverboat Louis Armstrong. That riverboat initially served as Casino Aztar’s gambling riverboat on the Ohio River in Evansville. The boat, originally...
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

6-year-old boy with untreatable disorder takes one last ride

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The streets of Owensboro came to a halt Thursday afternoon, as a police escort led a horse and carriage down Frederica Street. Inside that carriage sat a 6-year-old boy, his mother and his nurse. King’Nazir Gates was diagnosed with a rare and untreatable genetic disorder called...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

RICKEY SMILEY BRINGS COMEDY TOUR TO EVANSVILLE

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 18, 2023 – Entertainment powerhouse Rickey Smiley will host An Evening with Rickey Smiley and Friends at Old National Events Plaza on March 31, 2023. Smiley is a comedian, television host, actor, and top-rated nationally syndicated radio personality.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Truck flips on Lloyd Expressway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. Dispatchers say it it happened around 8:30 a.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes near between Highway 41 and Main Street. They say one car was switching lanes because somebody in front of them was breaking,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Storms sirens unexpectedly go off in Daviess County, Ind.

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Many people looked to the skies after storm sirens were heard blaring across Daviess County, Indiana. Officials say the alarm, however, was not supposed to happen. Daviess County Central Dispatch posted on social media Monday afternoon in hopes of clearing up all confusion. “There is no severe weather in the […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville restaurant closes less than a year after opening

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A little over six months after opening their doors, The Barrel House on Morgan Center Drive is no longer open. The restaurant made the announcement publicly over social media Monday afternoon. Owners say they have sold the building but plan on keeping their catering and food truck business going. “We want […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market With 100’s of Booths Released 2023 Schedule

Flea Market lovers, bargain hunters, and deal seekers get totally excited. One of the biggest flea markets in Indiana released its 2023 schedule and we are totally pumped. The Collector's Carnival is known for its wide variety of merchandise. This flea market show has been in business for 26 years. Vendors have antiques, collectibles, furniture, retro, vintage, upcycled, repurposed, toys, tools, glassware, china, jewelry, advertising, crafts & home decor to the show. Don't worry if you get hungry they also have several different specialty food vendors right there on-site so you can shop, eat, and go back to shopping.
PRINCETON, IN

