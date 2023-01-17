ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

1 hospitalized after fire at South Allen Street home

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Firefighters in the city of Albany responded to a house fire Monday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.

A fire broke out around 1 p.m. Monday on the 100-block of South Allen Street. Three people were home at the time. One of them was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. No one else was injured.

Firefighters said they faced multiple challenges, including a hydrant that wasn’t working, and the location of a neighboring home made it difficult to get to the fire.

Fire breaks out at vacant Albany hotel

“We had a little difficulty because the building sits behind another building deep into the lot,” Albany Deputy Fire Chief Joseph Toomey said. “We had heavy fire coming off the back of the building, extending up into the second floor and into the roof area. We’ve had a partial roof collapse over that section of the building.”

It’s unclear if the home will need to be torn down, but officials said the three occupants do have a place to stay. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

