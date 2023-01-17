Read full article on original website
Lynnwood Senior Center offering recreation trips in January
The Lynnwood Senior Center (LSC) offers recreation trips every month, year-round. Call 425-670-5050 or visit them at 19000 44th Ave. W,, Lynnwood to learn more and sign up. Pre-registration is required and all ages are welcome. Fremont Factory Experience. Jan. 23, 10 a.m. $36/$42 non-member. Death Trap– Red Curtain Theatre,...
Art Beat: Art Walk Edmonds, NuD show at Graphite, book signing, EWHS theater and jazz
Jan. 21 – March 18, 2023. Opening Reception Jan. 21, 7 p.m. Graphite will host its first national juried show. Jurors David Varnau and Tracy Felix have invited 85 artists from across the nation to show art featuring the human form. NuD will feature a cross section of figurative art from classic atelier to fancy and whimsical approaches. Juried for talent, viewpoint, shock and subtlety, this collection is a must see.
Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck special this week — Fresh Pacific Fried Oysters
While Scotty’s Food Truck will be open Thursday-Saturday this week, they are offering a special on Friday and Saturday only: Fresh Pacific Oysters. Fresh Pacific Oysters are lightly breaded and fried, served with french fries, lemon and tarter sauce. Scotty’s Food Truck will be in Edmonds at Five Corners...
As Lynnwood councilmembers consider future actions for methadone clinic, mayor denies allegations she didn’t disclose communications
During its Jan. 17 business meeting, the Lynnwood City Council debated legislative priorities for 2023, heard from the police department about plans for a recent grant and listened to Mayor Christine Frizzell answer allegations about a lack of transparency. The council also met with candidates for city boards and commissions.
Weekend repairs on I-5 in Everett reduce northbound lanes starting Friday night, Jan. 20
Emergency repairs to about 40 concrete panels on northbound Interstate 5 will require lane reductions in Everett beginning Friday, Jan. 20, and continue through the weekend. Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, Washington State Department of Transportation contractor crews will reduce northbound I-5 to one lane between the Broadway/41st Street off-ramp and the Snohomish River Bridge (mileposts 192-195). All on-ramps and off-ramps in the work zone will be open except the northbound I-5 off-ramp to Marine View Drive.
Weekend closure of Mercer Street on-ramp to NB I-5 in Seattle planned for Jan. 20-23
Drivers heading to events in the downtown Seattle area will need to prepare for the potential of a planned weekend-long full closure of the Mercer Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 and the express lanes. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation plan to close the Mercer...
