Pebble Beach, CA

TMZ.com

Young Thug's Co-Defendant Hands Him Drugs in Court, Both Busted Immediately

Young Thug and one of his YSL co-defendants are accused of pulling off a hand-to-hand drug deal while in court, during jury selection for Thug's RICO trial ... and it's all on camera. Courtroom surveillance footage captured the moment Wednesday in Fulton County Court ... Kahlieff Adams walks over to...
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
newsnationnow.com

New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims

(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
MOSCOW, ID
TMZ.com

Cops Say Jay Briscoe's Two Daughters Injured In Fatal Car Crash, Critical Condition

The car crash that killed pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe on Tuesday also left his two daughters in critical condition ... cops announced on Wednesday. According to Delaware State Police, the wreck happened in Laurel at around 5:09 PM ... when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 suddenly veered into Briscoe's lane, and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
LAUREL, DE
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
TMZ.com

Carole Baskin's First Husband Still Missing Despite Resurfaced Interview

The feds finding Carole Baskin's first husband alive is all the buzz on the internet -- but that would be news to local authorities, who tell TMZ they haven't heard from the feds, and still consider Don Lewis missing. Here's the deal ... Twitter users started chirping Wednesday when a...
The Independent

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
CYRIL, OK
New York Post

Accused crooked NYPD cop Joseph Franco just ‘doing his job,’ defense attorney says

A former undercover NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing them deal drugs was just “doing his job,” his defense attorney claimed during opening statements at his Manhattan trial Thursday. Joseph Franco — who was fired in May 2020 after a departmental trial — is facing perjury, official misconduct and other charges for allegedly falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018. “We live in a society today where it’s very easy to be critical of the police,” said Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told jurors on Thursday. “Joe’s on trial for doing...
MANHATTAN, NY
msn.com

Moment drive-by gunman opens fire at funeral of cartel gangster family

Slide 1 of 13: This is the terrifying moment a shooter opens fire outside a memorial service for the ex-wife and daughter of a drugs cartel gangster, as a man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a young girl fights for her life in hospital. Moment drive-by gunman...

