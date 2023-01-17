A former undercover NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing them deal drugs was just “doing his job,” his defense attorney claimed during opening statements at his Manhattan trial Thursday. Joseph Franco — who was fired in May 2020 after a departmental trial — is facing perjury, official misconduct and other charges for allegedly falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018. “We live in a society today where it’s very easy to be critical of the police,” said Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told jurors on Thursday. “Joe’s on trial for doing...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO