TMZ.com
Young Thug's Co-Defendant Hands Him Drugs in Court, Both Busted Immediately
Young Thug and one of his YSL co-defendants are accused of pulling off a hand-to-hand drug deal while in court, during jury selection for Thug's RICO trial ... and it's all on camera. Courtroom surveillance footage captured the moment Wednesday in Fulton County Court ... Kahlieff Adams walks over to...
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Brutal killing of California family a 'clear message' from the cartel, sheriff warns: 'They were targeted'
Tulare County sheriff warns the "cartel-style execution" of an entire family was "intentional" after six people, including a teen mom and baby, were killed.
Repeat offender accused of beating woman gets $1 bond: report
A District Court judge in Harris County, Texas, set the bond for a man convicted of eight previous felonies at $1 after he was recently charged with beating a woman.
newsnationnow.com
New report shows Kohberger connection to Idaho victims
(NewsNation) — A former employee at the Mad Greek restaurant in Moscow, Idaho, where stabbing victims Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers, told People magazine that Bryan Kohberger was a customer. The employee said that there was nothing suspicious about Kohberger but that he stood out because he...
Italian police find suspected ‘secret bunker’ of captured mafia boss
Italian military police have found a possible secret bunker suspected of being used by Matteo Messina Denaro, the “last godfather” of the Sicilian mafia who was arrested on Monday after 30 years on the run. The entrance to the bunker was concealed in a closet full of clothes...
TMZ.com
Cops Say Jay Briscoe's Two Daughters Injured In Fatal Car Crash, Critical Condition
The car crash that killed pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe on Tuesday also left his two daughters in critical condition ... cops announced on Wednesday. According to Delaware State Police, the wreck happened in Laurel at around 5:09 PM ... when the driver of a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 suddenly veered into Briscoe's lane, and slammed head-on into his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 2500.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
msn.com
Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico
A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
TMZ.com
Carole Baskin's First Husband Still Missing Despite Resurfaced Interview
The feds finding Carole Baskin's first husband alive is all the buzz on the internet -- but that would be news to local authorities, who tell TMZ they haven't heard from the feds, and still consider Don Lewis missing. Here's the deal ... Twitter users started chirping Wednesday when a...
Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried
A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
Man arrested for the most Canadian crime of all time
On Tuesday, police in Canada shared that they arrested a man who had allegedly thrown a fishing rod at a car traveling on a freeway in the country.
US hands over former Mexican cop accused in murders of 43 college students
A key suspect in the killing of 43 college students was handed over to Mexican authorities, American officials said.
Accused crooked NYPD cop Joseph Franco just ‘doing his job,’ defense attorney says
A former undercover NYPD detective accused of framing innocent people by lying about seeing them deal drugs was just “doing his job,” his defense attorney claimed during opening statements at his Manhattan trial Thursday. Joseph Franco — who was fired in May 2020 after a departmental trial — is facing perjury, official misconduct and other charges for allegedly falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018. “We live in a society today where it’s very easy to be critical of the police,” said Franco’s attorney, Howard Tanner, told jurors on Thursday. “Joe’s on trial for doing...
California sheriff's office claims gang-related "massacre" murdered 6 people, including a newborn.
( CNN ) - On Monday, in the hamlet of Goshen, California, in the state of California, there was what the Tulare County Sheriff's Office is calling an "early morning massacre."
Six dead including a six-month-old baby in gang-related shooting in Goshen
Two gunmen targeted the house in Goshen, in central California, at 3.30am on Monday. They fired so many rounds that neighbors called 911 reporting an active shooter.
msn.com
Moment drive-by gunman opens fire at funeral of cartel gangster family
Slide 1 of 13: This is the terrifying moment a shooter opens fire outside a memorial service for the ex-wife and daughter of a drugs cartel gangster, as a man is arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a young girl fights for her life in hospital. Moment drive-by gunman...
