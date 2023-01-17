ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmer, AL

WLOX

Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman accused of elder exploitation

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WPMI

Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man accused of hitting, robbing woman

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
MOBILE, AL

