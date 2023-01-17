Read full article on original website
WLOX
Mobile police detective lays out largely circumstantial case linking man to three Mobile shootings
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Prosecutors on Thursday laid out a largely circumstantial case against a man charged with multiple violent offenses in three separate incidents. There are plenty of witnesses from a club shooting in November, a home invasion in December and a Walmart shooting just after Christmas, but none of them could identify defendant Darrius Dewayne Rowser, according to testimony. Surveillance video from the club shooting also is inclusive, but Mobile police Detective Jermaine Rogers testified that surveillance video clearly shows Rowser’s face and that a co-defendant told police Rowser was involved in the Walmart shooting.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman accused of elder exploitation
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A 45-year-old woman is behind bars on charges of elder exploitation. Emily A. Adams of the Sardis community was booked into the Baldwin County Corrections Center Friday morning and faces four felony charges, including one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument, authorities said.
WALA-TV FOX10
Bicyclist, motorcyclist both killed in Hwy 90 crash
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Two people died in a tragic crash on Hwy 90 in Pascagoula Wednesday night. It happened around 6 p.m. and involved a person on a bicycle and one on a motorcycle. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed down Hwy 90...
WPMI
Safety alert: Interstates are for cars not pedestrians
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — There's obvious reasons why you should think twice before walking on the highway. This year alone, NBC 15 has reported on a number of pedestrians struck, some killed. It's illegal to walk on the interstate. Unfortunately, people still do it. Sometimes they may have no...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating a shooting into a local residence
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said they are investigating a shooting into a local residence that took place Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the 2000 block of Osage Street around 10:12 p.m. in reference to shots fired. According to police, an unknown subject or subjects fired multiple shots...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile police: Carjacker slashes victim, drives away
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Investigators are still looking for 35 year old Jesse Scott, and the vehicle they say he car-jacked-but he didn’t use a gun. It happened on Johnson Road in Tillmans Corner, earlier this month. M-P-D tells Fox10 News Fugitive Files, Scott approached the victim’s car, after puling in behind him.
WALA-TV FOX10
Man accused of hitting, robbing woman
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 46-year-old man is accused of robbing a woman Wednesday. Officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 5225 Rangeline Rd. around 5:39 p.m. Wednesday. They said the suspect had struck the woman and taken her personal belongings. Antonio Hall was located and arrested in connection...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Baldwin County
DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - A 42-year-old Louisiana man was struck and killed while he was walking along Interstate 10 Wednesday morning, according to the Daphne Police Department. Anthony J. Norris of Jeanerette, La., had been walking near the traffic lane while heavy fog was present at the time of the accident, according to Daphne Police Detective Sgt. Jason Vannoy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Woman allegedly stabs boyfriend during argument
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating an alleged domestic violence assault that left one person stabbed. Officers responded to University Hospital around 3:12 a.m. Thursday in reference to one stabbed. The male victim was reportedly stabbed by his girlfriend at the 5000 block of Jones Road during an...
Pensacola man allegedly rams into patrol vehicle during high-speed chase after shooting in Escambia Co.: ECSO reports
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly ramming a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle during a chase after a shooting on New York Drive in Escambia County, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Maurice Sevia Struggs, 35, was charged with aggravated battery on law enforcement, fleeing/eluding police, kidnapping and […]
Man arrested in Daphne standoff, used social media for threats
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department said they received a call around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night from a neighbor in the Lake Forest community reporting that two men were fighting in the front yard of a home on Brentwood Drive. As police arrived, the two men were no longer in the yard and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Fairhope residents get questions answered about new “Permitless Carry” Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re nearly three weeks into the new year and Alabama’s new “permitless carry” law taking effect. Thursday night on the Eastern Shore -- Fairhope Police along with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, and Baldwin District Attorney’s Office held a discussion on what it all means.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: ‘Suspicious’ car behind closed store leads to man’s arrest
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspicious vehicle behind a west Mobile store after hours led to the arrest of 48-year-old man early this morning, according to the police. Officers were in the area of the CVS drug store at 664 Schillinger Rd. around 1 a.m. when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the rear of the store after hours, according to the Mobile Police Department. As officers approached the vehicle, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot, police said. Officers caught the driver, identified as Kenneth Gorham, and took him into custody.
Alabama man pleads guilty to drug possession after police find meth in spare tire
A man has pled guilty after authorities in Louisiana located meth in a spare tire.
utv44.com
Concerns raised over Mobile Police pursuits
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile Police data shows Mobile had at least 145 police pursuits just in the last year. We previously showed you a family that has been forced from their home by a police pursuit, because it ended with a car crashing through their wall. Now they're...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD says clerk, boyfriend stole money from business
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A store clerk and her boyfriend each face criminal mischief and theft of property charges after police say they stole money from the woman’s place of employment. Mobile police officers responded to the RaceWay gas station at 3051 Government Blvd. shortly before midnight Tuesday. During...
WALA-TV FOX10
Homeowner speaks after deadly chase that ended inside his home
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about the deadly crash last night that left one person dead, and three others hurt on Stanton Road in Mobile. Mobile police say officers tried to pull a car over Sunday night before a high-speed chase started. Tragically, that chase ended at the home Shamari Green when the car barreled into it. The crash also injured his girlfriend who was inside the home.
3 men arrested Tuesday for gun charges in Escambia Co.: Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men were arrested for gun related charges on Tuesday, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit and the U.S. Marshalls. According to ECSO, Ryan Lynn Faulk, 32, was arrested for failure to appear for possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled […]
WEAR
Deputies investigating 'suspicious' fire at Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An investigation is underway after a fire broke out in Escambia County Wednesday. It happened at a home on Prieto Drive in Warrington around 2 p.m. Escambia County Fire Rescue says one pet died in the fire. No other injuries were reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's...
Man who tried to kidnap girl at bus stop takes plea deal
A Pensacola man accused of trying to kidnap a girl at a bus stop will be sentenced in February after taking a plea deal.
