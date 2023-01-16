ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey

By Julia Mueller
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z3WRr_0kGpcI6O00

Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide.

The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed in a positive direction.

Thirty-nine percent think their respective organizations will no longer be viable a decade from now on their current path.

The CEOs listed inflation, macroeconomic activity and geopolitical conflict as the top three key threats to firms over the next 12 months.

The current economic climate has been significantly harmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which impacted the costs of energy and essential commodities and spurred on higher labor costs and inflation.

Multiple governments, including the U.S., are taking steps to try and tamp down inflation, but concerns are rising that those efforts could contribute to a recession.

A similar survey released last week by the Conference Board found that 51 percent of global CEOs and 60 percent of U.S.-based ones anticipate a “tepid” year ahead economically and are bracing for a recession, though many also predicted the economy could see an uptick in late 2023 or 2024.

The World Economic Forum’s Chief Economists Outlook, also released Monday, found nearly two-thirds of leading world economists think a recession will hit the global economy this year. Of those who thought a recession possible, 18 percent of experts listed the downturn as “extremely likely,” a figure more than double what the WEF recorded in September.

The PwC Global CEO survey polled 4,410 CEOs from 110 countries and territories.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

2 more Americans charged with smuggling cannabis from Los Angeles to London

British law enforcement officers announced Wednesday they arrested two more Americans who allegedly brought cannabis from Los Angeles to London in checked baggage, bringing the number of such arrests to double digits. The day prior, the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency announced they had arrested nine people for their accused smuggling of more than 340 […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Taft toddler suffers fentanyl overdose: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Narcan was administered to a 13-month-boy who suffered a fentanyl overdose Jan. 11 at a Taft home, according to sheriff’s investigators. The child survived and his parents face possible child endangerment charges, according to a warrant filed by investigators in Superior Court. 17 News is withholding the parents’ names as charges […]
TAFT, CA
KGET

Local attorney releases statement regarding fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The law office Chain Cohn Clark released a statement regarding a fatal crash following a Bakersfield Police Department pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The statement released by Matt Clark and Chris Hagan from the law office is as follows: “The incident that occurred in the early […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Escaped inmate arrested: U.S. Marshals

UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Photos show massive boulders on Hwy 178 after latest rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Boulders came crashing down on Highway 178 at around 9 a.m. Wednesday near Power Station 1. The California Highway Patrol says the highway is fully closed as a result of the rockslide. Photos posted by Caltrans show just how massive the boulders are. Caltrans arrived at the scene less than an […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

California natural gas bills are skyrocketing: What can you do?

Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased costs of procuring gas to customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons, below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which has […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

One person dead in crash with train: KCFD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person is confirmed dead in a vehicle and train collision in the Shafter area, according to the Kern County Fire Department. There was only one occupant in the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, the crash happened around 4:43 […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Jan. 19, 2023

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force needs help finding a man who is on parole for assault and wanted for being in violation of his sex offender registration. Gabriel Campos, 36, has a criminal history that includes battery, burglary, assault, domestic violence and indecent exposure, according to officials. Campos has severe mental issues and was a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Highway 178 closed due to rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning. Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic is […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

KGET

35K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy