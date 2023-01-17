Read full article on original website
New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In New York State
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State. This scam seems like it's probably pretty effective. Just think about it, when you get a parking ticket you usually do one of two things (after you cuss out the meter maid in your head). You either pay the ticket right away in fear that it will increase in price or that you'll suffer worse consequences, like getting a boot or being towed. Or, you toss it in the trash and move on with life. If you're in the group of people that does the former, you probably aren't doing much research, you just want to get it paid, right? That's where the brilliance of this scam comes in.
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling
New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state. In 2022, New York State collected millions and millions of dollars in tax money from sportsbooks operating online within the state borders. According to her official press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state...
New York State Wants To Give You Your Money Back
Now more than ever, money seems to be on almost everyone's mind. Whether we are spending more at the grocery store or on the electricity bill. Trying to save it by cutting down on travel or eating out less. We even try to win it by going to Tioga Downs,...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
New Utility Bill Assistance Program to Provide $672 Million to New Yorkers
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul recently unveiled a new customer financial assistance program for past due utility bills, totaling an estimated $672 million in aid, with the aim of addressing energy affordability and reducing harmful emissions across New York state.
therealdeal.com
As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money
New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Raise Taxes On This Item In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul proposes raising the tax on one item that will affect more than a million New Yorkers. Gov. Hochul recently delivered her 2023 State of the State, detailing her plans and proposals for the state. This is her first State of the State as an elected governor. Many...
Here’s how New Yorkers may soon get their tax credits quicker and easier
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is proposing the New York Department of Taxation and Finance shift to digital operations to help more New Yorkers access tax credits and save the agency thousands of dollars. In her “State of the State” plan, Hochul proposes utilizing mobile document uploading and...
rochesterfirst.com
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses that were behind on bills through May 1 in New York State will receive help in paying for those bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to...
How to Master Leaving New York State? Do This At The DMV
Getting ready to leave New York State? You (sadly) are not alone. There are more people leaving high tax states like New York and California, but where are they headed? These persons with a vision? Texas and the Carolinas. As you get ready to say "Adieu" to good 'ol Empire...
Thousands Of New Yorkers Affected By Online Bank Problems
Thousands of people across New York woke up to missing money in their online accounts after Bank Of America experienced an issue with their online banking. Bank Of America send out a message to their users on Wednesday saying that there were issues with the online banking program Zelle. Some...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State
These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In New York State
Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for areas outside of New York State to help the unhoused population. The state funding will establish eight Safe Options Support teams, which will provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services. The teams will operate under the State Office of Mental Health.
What to know about New York state property tax break for first responders
ALBANY N.Y. (WETM) – On January 18th, a school district near Albany held a public hearing as it considers providing a tax exemption to qualified first responders who live and serve within the district. The exemption comes after Governor Kathy Hochul recently approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home […]
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment
From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
