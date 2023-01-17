ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

New Scam Could Steal Your Money With Fake Parking Tickets In New York State

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam that could target drivers in New York State. This scam seems like it's probably pretty effective. Just think about it, when you get a parking ticket you usually do one of two things (after you cuss out the meter maid in your head). You either pay the ticket right away in fear that it will increase in price or that you'll suffer worse consequences, like getting a boot or being towed. Or, you toss it in the trash and move on with life. If you're in the group of people that does the former, you probably aren't doing much research, you just want to get it paid, right? That's where the brilliance of this scam comes in.
New York State Made A Ton Of Money Off Sports Gambling

New York State has reaped the benefits of legalizing online sports gambling in the state. In 2022, New York State collected millions and millions of dollars in tax money from sportsbooks operating online within the state borders. According to her official press release, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the state...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts

Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state

New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
Gov. Hochul announces $672M to help New Yorkers pay off past due utility bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses that were behind on bills through May 1 in New York State will receive help in paying for those bills. 478,000 customers and 56,000 small businesses, according to Hochul, will receive aid totaling $672 million to...
Thousands Of New Yorkers Affected By Online Bank Problems

Thousands of people across New York woke up to missing money in their online accounts after Bank Of America experienced an issue with their online banking. Bank Of America send out a message to their users on Wednesday saying that there were issues with the online banking program Zelle. Some...
Ridiculous License Plates Rejected By New York State

These are actually hilarious. Imagine the person who has to approve or deny license plates in New York State. You can create your own custom license plates, but New York also has strict rules. When I say strict I mean, they are pretty common sense LOL. Someone told us they...
Gov. Hochul Announces $38 Million To Help The Homeless In New York State

Governor Hochul announced that $38.2 million is available in funding for areas outside of New York State to help the unhoused population. The state funding will establish eight Safe Options Support teams, which will provide intensive outreach, engagement, and care coordination services. The teams will operate under the State Office of Mental Health.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?

New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
LOUISIANA STATE
DiNapoli says DOL paid $11B in fraudulent unemployment

From Washington, The Committee on Oversight and Accountability has requested New York's Department of Labor Commissioner, Roberta Reardon turn over documents to investigate $11B in fraudulent unemployment insurance. According to their November report, the Comptroller's Office estimated the state paid this between April of 2020 to March of 2021.
WASHINGTON STATE
