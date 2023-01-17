Jeremy Renner Admits He’s ‘Missing’ Home As He Fights To Recover After Suffering Traumatic Injuries

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jeremy Renner, 52, is still recovering in a hospital after a tragic accident with snow-removal equipment and is missing home. The actor, who has been in the medical facility since Jan. 1, took to his Instagram story to share a photo of what appeared to be the outside snowy area of his Reno, NV house, and added a notable caption. “Missing my happy place…,” it read.

Jeremy’s touching post comes after he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Day when he suffered serious injuries in a snow plow accident on his property. It was reported that he was ran over by “an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment” that was owned by him as he was clearing snow from his driveway and helping neighbors remove snow that was left by a serious snowfall in the area. He went into surgery last Monday and was in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit.

“Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece of snow-removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving. After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a press conference shortly after the incident.

Jeremy at a previous event. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

“At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll,” he continued. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully.”

Just two days ago, Jeremy interacted with his fans online by giving an update through a video of himself at the hospital. The clip showed him being wheeled into a room with a Canon computed tomography machine, which is used for CT scanning. “I wish you all a very special night,” he captioned the post.