ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vice

Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach

As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
MIAMI, FL
sportstravelmagazine.com

Formula 1 Makes Several Enhancements for Miami Grand Prix

Organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced several major changes are being made on and off the track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the second running of the race in 2023. Miami’s Formula 1 debut in 2022 delivered a sellout with almost 250,000 spectators visiting the South...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
MIAMI, FL
USA Diario

More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools

Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class

For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Officials searching for missing Miami woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing South Florida woman. Maura Lockhart was last seen Jan. 3. She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Officials said Lockhart was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, blue jeans and a burgundy and black wig.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved. 
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions

The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
miamitimesonline.com

Weight-loss surgery has Miami woman looking forward to her future

While 35-year-old Juliette Accius was always active, she struggled to maintain a healthy weight. When she lost her brother to suicide in 2016 and then lost her sister a year later, stress and grief magnified the issue. To help her reach her weight-loss goals, Accius quit smoking and drinking, followed...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police searching for missing man from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from the area. Gerald Smith was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the Downtown area of the city. He has brown hair and black eyes, stands at 5 feet,...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police

A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

305K+
Followers
600K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy