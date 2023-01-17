Read full article on original website
Ga. Mom Whose Toddler Was Found Wandering in Fla. Might Have Met Man Online Before Vanishing: DadWestland DailyMiramar, FL
Miami-Dade government to purchase $175 million worth of electric busesUSA DiarioMiami-dade County, FL
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Marlins and Twins Reportedly Discussing Major TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Planning a bachelorette party in Fort Lauderdale? The perfect bachelorette party itineraryGenni FranklinFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami football 2 players transfer, Mauigoa dominating Polynesian practice
Pete Thamel of ESPN broke news on Tuesday quarterback Jake Garcia is transferring from the Miami football program followed by Manny Navarro of The Athletic tweeting center Jakai Clark would also be leaving. At Polynesian Bowl practice, Miami signee Francis Mauigoa was named the alpha dog on day one practice.
Downtown Miami Awaits Julia and Henry’s
It remains unknown when the major food hall will open in the historic Walgreens building on Flagler
Vice
Photographing the real Miami, beyond the decadence of South Beach
As locals already know and the increasing wave of Soho Beach House gentrifiers will hopefully be too scared to find out, Miami is so much more than the tropical decadence of Miami Beach, and so much more than the “Havana vanities that [came] to dust”. The real magic of the so-called Magic City does not emanate from the wide sea that borders it; it comes from the mainland, from the plazas and the coffee poured out of ventanitas and the Santeros surreptitiously burying chicken heads at crossroads.
sportstravelmagazine.com
Formula 1 Makes Several Enhancements for Miami Grand Prix
Organizers of the Miami Grand Prix have announced several major changes are being made on and off the track at the Miami International Autodrome ahead of the second running of the race in 2023. Miami’s Formula 1 debut in 2022 delivered a sellout with almost 250,000 spectators visiting the South...
46 Years Ago: Snow In Miami
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thursday got off to a slightly chilly start, but nowhere near as chilly as 45 years ago when, for the first time in recorded history, snow fell in South Florida.It was January 19th, 1977.The snow fell as far south as Homestead and flakes even fell on the sandy shores of Miami Beach.Shivering South Floridians, young and old, looked up into the sky in total amazement as flakes landed on their faces.Daytime temperatures for the region dipped into the low 30s. But by 9:30 a.m., South Florida's big snow show was over.Considered only a "trace" amount, Miami's snow...
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schools
Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba. Miami news media describe the situation of the student centers in the Florida county as a "crisis" and "collapse" due to the avalanche of minors who have arrived in South Florida from Cuba.
Miami New Times
Miami Man Injured by Falling Iguana During Outdoor Yoga Class
For 14 years, yoga instructor Anamargret Sanchez has taught a free community class at Legion Park in Miami's Upper Eastside neighborhood. It started with 20 people and grew over time, to the point where attendance can easily top 100 and regulars have braved hurricane watches and COVID-19 lockdowns to meet under the oak trees on Saturday mornings. Sanchez livestreams the sessions so those who can't make it in person can participate on Instagram.
WSVN-TV
New study reveals how much more some Miami Gardens residents are paying for water
(WSVN) - A battle over water continues between two South Florida cities. For the residents stuck in the middle, the frustration is now overflowing. Kevin Ozebek has tonight’s 7 Investigates. Janice Spann-Givens washes the dishes as fast as she can. Kevin Ozebek: “Do you make a conscious effort to...
WSVN-TV
Officials searching for missing Miami woman
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing South Florida woman. Maura Lockhart was last seen Jan. 3. She stands about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. Officials said Lockhart was last seen wearing a blue and yellow shirt, blue jeans and a burgundy and black wig.
Brightline temporarily suspends service between Fort Lauderdale and Miami
FORT LAUDERDALE - Everything wasn't so 'bright' for Brightline on Thursday morning. The high-speed rail carrier said on Twitter that due to an operating issue at the New River Bridge, trains between Fort Lauderdale, Aventura, and Miami had been temporarily suspended. Brightline was operating a limited service between Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, and West Palm Beach.Fort Lauderdale police posted on Twitter that the New River bridge was malfunctioning and repairs were underway. They added that this also affected marine traffic. They did not say when they expected it to be resolved.
islandernews.com
Safety concerns and environmental impact ignored; City of Miami moves forward building Virginia Key boat ramp
Christine Rupp recalled the day last year when she and her husband visited Miami Marine Stadium on a warm Sunday. "Between us, we counted more than 300 boats in the basin," she said. "Big yachts, party boats, jet skis, you name it ... It's a circus!" And, just imagine. That...
WESH
Construction of Brightline rail connecting Orlando to Miami nears completion, officials say
This year, Brightline's high-speed rail will connect Orlando to Miami, with a few stops in between. While we don't know the exact date yet, it's nearly 90% done, as some final rounds of testing will soon start in Brevard County. We've seen the work on the crossings and tracks in...
miamitimesonline.com
Jazz in the Gardens announces lineup changes and additions
The star-studded lineup for Jazz in the Gardens was officially announced Jan. 17, with new artists added along with the original acts announced last December. Erykah Badu, Jodeci and Ari Lennox are headlining the two-day music festival at Hard Rock Stadium March 11-12. Sunday’s show will include an exceptionally soulful performance by Chandler Moore, Kierra “Kiki” Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr.
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get Colder
It’s no secret that the weather has been mighty chilly in Florida these past few days, but temps still aren’t approaching all-time lows – at least not yet. On Saturday morning, Miami dipped to 48 degrees. Fort Lauderdale sunk to 46. Was either of those record cold temps for the Sunshine State?
miamitimesonline.com
Weight-loss surgery has Miami woman looking forward to her future
While 35-year-old Juliette Accius was always active, she struggled to maintain a healthy weight. When she lost her brother to suicide in 2016 and then lost her sister a year later, stress and grief magnified the issue. To help her reach her weight-loss goals, Accius quit smoking and drinking, followed...
WSVN-TV
Police searching for missing man from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help in locating a 49-year-old man missing from the area. Gerald Smith was reported missing on Wednesday and was last seen in the Downtown area of the city. He has brown hair and black eyes, stands at 5 feet,...
WSVN-TV
‘Wheels Up, Guns Down’ cyclists spotted in Miami Gardens, North Miami-Dade, Opa-Locka
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Bicyclists taking part in the annual “Wheels Up, Guns Down” tradition have been spotted along roadways in Miami-Dade County, including the Florida Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway. Monday afternoon, 7Skyforce hovered above the group of bicyclists in North Miami-Dade near the Golden Glades...
miamirealtors.com
Colombia Again the No. 1 Country Searching Miami Real Estate; Texas is Top State and Lexington, Kentucky is Top U.S. City
Colombia posted the most global web searches for Miami homes in December 2022, according to a new report by the MIAMI Association of REALTORS® (MIAMI). Colombia has now topped the list of foreign countries searching Miami real estate in nine of the last 10 months. Brazil made the largest...
Click10.com
Companies already inquiring with Miami-Dade County, Miami Heat regarding arena naming rights deal
MIAMI – Miami-Dade County commissioners discussed the newly-named Miami-Dade Arena for the first time Tuesday since a federal judge terminated its naming rights agreement with the bankrupt cyber trading platform FTX. The cost to take down these signs will be a shared cost with the county and Miami Heat,...
NBC Miami
Miami Woman Pointed Gun at Another Driver on MacArthur Causeway: Police
A Miami woman is facing charges after police said she pointed a gun at another driver on the MacArthur Causeway. Samantha Rosalba Diaz, 24, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said. According to the report,...
