Chapel Hill, NC

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Veteran NBA Player Reportedly Wants To Be Traded

The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
MILWAUKEE, WI
247Sports

Greg: Hubert Davis Making Moves on the Recruiting Trail

There were plenty of known quantities available for Bubba Cunningham to lay out when he hired Hubert Davis as North Carolina’s 20th men’s basketball coach in April 2021. Davis was a legacy Tar Heel who played for Dean Smith and led Carolina to the 1991 Final Four. After successful careers in the NBA and an ESPN analyst chair, he returned to Chapel Hill to work under Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams as an assistant for nine years.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
The Spun

College Head Coach's Ray Lewis Decision Goes Viral

It's been three days since former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was charged with capital murder.  Miles provided a handgun to another man who allegedly fired it and killed a young woman near Alabama's campus.  This led to Alabama head coach Nate Oats to reach out to ...
MONTGOMERY, AL
FanSided

Ohio State football: Michigan football program falling apart

The Ohio State football program is in a lot better shape than its rival Michigan. Bad news keeps hitting the Wolverines this offseason. The Ohio State football program should thank its lucky stars that it has an adult leading the program. For all the whining we do about Ryan Day’s playcalling or whatnot, we should be thankful that a man with integrity is leading the program in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight

On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Stephen A. Smith Reveals The Job He Wants

Stephen A. Smith already has a job that many people dream of. But on Wednesday night, the ESPN figurehead revealed his true dream job. During an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity to promote his new memoir, Smith revealed that he one day hopes to host a late-night TV show. He specifically said ...
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Remaining strength of schedule for the tankers

The Detroit Pistons are officially at the point of their season where fans start calculating lottery odds and giving up on any misguided dreams of sniffing the play-in tournament. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the league after embarrassing themselves against the Bulls in Paris and are one of...
DETROIT, MI
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 13 “Wheat” To Return This Year: Details

A phenomenal Air Jordan 13 from 2004 is coming back. One of the best sneakers from the late 90s is the Air Jordan 13. This is a shoe that Michael Jordan wore proudly during his final season with the Chicago Bulls. Overall, this silhouette is fairly underrated. However, it is definitely getting quite a bit of shine these days.
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide News & Notes

Alabama Crimson Tide athletics is in a busy time of the year, with the second semester underway and multiple sports in-season. The men’s basketball team is entering the meat of its SEC schedule, currently sitting at 16-2 and 6-0 in the conference. It features star freshmen Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney, sharpshooting guard Mark Sears, and invaluable veterans like Jahvon Quinerly and Noah Gurley coming off the bench.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Lakers fans get thrilling news about Anthony Davis’ return date

The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without Anthony Davis for over a month and for the most part, the team has at least been able to stay afloat without him. While there have been ugly moments, Los Angeles has kept the floor from completely bottoming out, giving them a chance to climb the standings once Davis returns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sacramento Kings Domantas Sabonis’ Wife, Shashana Sabonis

Sacramento Kings star player Domantas Sabonis is side-lined due to a non-COVID illness. Another team member had to miss the game due to illness. Fans were understandably worried about his well-being and awaited word from the player’s loved ones. Domantas Sabonis’ wife, Shashana Sabonis, has not come out with any update on the media. His wife is a professional dancer who never misses a match to cheer on her husband. Recently, she also brought her son to watch his dad play. There aren’t many details available regarding the NBA player’s family. Therefore, we reveal more about his wife in this Shashana Sabonis wiki.
SACRAMENTO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl

A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Apology

On Wednesday afternoon, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith found himself apologizing to a very large contingent of fans. No, they weren't sports fans - well, not exclusively. He found himself apologizing to Rihanna fans for suggesting she wasn't in the same level as Beyonce. "I want Rihanna to know you're a ...
MEMPHIS, TN
Delaware LIVE News

No. 2 Howard leads wire to wire in win over No. 4 Sanford

It was a packed gym at Howard School of Technology Tuesday for an evening tip between two teams ranked in the top 5. RJ Matthews and No. 2 Howard welcomed in Dayon Polk and No. 4 Sanford for a highly anticipated battle between the Warriors and Wildcats. Howard used hot shooting and smothering defense to build an early lead on ... Read More
HOCKESSIN, DE
