Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Look: Ohio State Offered Alabama 5-Star Quarterback Commit
Ohio State football is still on the lookout for a quarterback in its 2024 recruiting class. The Buckeyes lost a commitment from five-star Dylan Raiola last month, and have been looking for replacements since then. On Tuesday, they offered another five-star signal caller, Julian Sayin. The ...
Bronny James Reportedly Admitted He Likes 1 School
When it comes to his recruitment process, Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James has done a great job of keeping his cards close to the vest. James has been linked to Memphis, Ohio State, Oregon and USC over the past few months. However, a favorite hasn't really emerged. That was until ...
Report: Lamar Jackson Might Have 1 Preferred Destination
If the Baltimore Ravens can't come to a longterm extension agreement with Lamar Jackson this offseason, they're likely to hit him with the non-exclusive franchise tag. This move would allow prospective teams to negotiate with Jackson and sign him to an offer sheet. If the Ravens don't match, the ...
TCU Reportedly Close To Poaching Top SEC Offensive Coordinator
TCU could soon be landing a top offensive coordinator at Arkansas' expense. In what's been an extremely challenging offseason for the Hogs after losing DC Barry Odom to UNLV, Razorbacks OC Kendal Briles is reportedly close to a homecoming of sorts. According to FootballScoop.com, Briles, a Texas ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers
When Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher prepared for Monday’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he probably wasn’t thinking his name would be a trending topic on social media by the end of the night. When you’re the man who missed four extra points during an otherwise pristine evening for the Cowboys, things can […] The post Cowboys making kicker move after Brett Maher’s debacle vs. Buccaneers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18
The college football season is over, so it is time to look ahead. Here is the 2023 NFL Mock Draft January 18. Chicago will be fielding offers for this pick, but if they decide to keep it, they can take a game-changing edge rusher in Anderson, who also play great run defense.
Bucs Reportedly Expected To Target Prominent College Coach
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the hunt for their next offensive coordinator following the firing of veteran OC Byron Leftwich. According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, head coach Todd Bowles and the Buccaneers franchise could be targeting a college coach who's enjoyed a wealth ...
fantasypros.com
Kent Weyrauch’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
With all declarations finalize and draft spots decided, it’s time to start connecting players to teams for the upcoming draft. With the Chicago Bears sliding into the first overall pick on the last game of the season, things are already beginning to get spicy! Typically predicting trades for the first round of the NFL Draft is a difficult endeavor, but in this mock draft, we will explore Chicago’s possibilities.
Tigers land former top-25 recruit Miami QB
The Missouri Tigers are getting the services of quarterback Jake Garcia, who is reportedly transferring to Missouri football after a stint with the Miami Hurricanes, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. “Former Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jake Garcia has committed to Missouri, sources told ESPN. Garcia is a former top-25 recruit...
3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft
The Detroit Lions far exceeded expectations this season, finishing just a tie-breaker short of the NFL playoffs. Now the team’s mission is to build on that success in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions’ draft this season includes two first-round picks thanks to the Los Angeles Rams and the gift that keeps on giving, the […] The post 3 early names Lions should consider with No. 6, 18 picks in 2023 NFL Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster
Brett Maher should be able to sleep soundly tonight after Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy announced that he would remain their kicker despite his historic struggles in a Wild Card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The news comes after Maher became the first kicker to miss four extra points in a NFL game, […] The post Cowboys make final Brett Maher decision after Wild Card disaster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh-NCAA investigation takes shocking twist
Jim Harbaugh briefly flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL and going for one of the several vacant head coaching jobs, but he quickly decided against that, and opted to return to Michigan for the 2023 season. It may seem like the drama would end there, but it only seems to have gotten […] The post Jim Harbaugh-NCAA investigation takes shocking twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision
Among the top priorities of the Arizona Cardinals after their 2022 NFL campaign ended is to find a replacement for Kliff Kingsbury, who was fired by the team after a huge letdown of a season. There are several candidates currently being linked to that vacant head-coaching job down in Arizona, and the list now welcomes […] The post Cardinals make shocking Kliff Kingsbury replacement decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are set to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs And while many believe the Bills will likely walk away with the win, Burrow is not ready to back down. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Joe Burrow was […] The post Joe Burrow drops bar on Bills playoff showdown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draft Analyst Has Brutally Honest Assessment Of Bronny James
There aren't many high school basketball players who have their skillsets dissected as many times a week as Bronny James does. It comes with the territory of being LeBron James' son. James, a combo guard from Sierra Canyon, is the No. 36 overall recruit from the 2023 class. While there's ...
Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement
ESPN’s Pete Thamel mentioned Oklahoma football offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby as a potential name to replace Alabama OC Bill O’Brien should he find his way onto another coaching staff, Sooners Wire writer Ben Dackiw wrote in a Thursday article. “I would think that Nick Saban saw the fits that Tennessee and Josh Heupel gave him […] The post Crimson Tide eyeing Oklahoma coach as potential Bill O’Brien replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
4 Chiefs issues that could spell disaster vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round this coming weekend in the NFL Playoffs. The Chiefs are heavily favored here, but does that mean it’ll be a walk in the park? We don’t think so. With that laid out, let’s look at some of the issues the Chiefs have […] The post 4 Chiefs issues that could spell disaster vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
