Jim Harbaugh briefly flirted with the idea of returning to the NFL and going for one of the several vacant head coaching jobs, but he quickly decided against that, and opted to return to Michigan for the 2023 season. It may seem like the drama would end there, but it only seems to have gotten […] The post Jim Harbaugh-NCAA investigation takes shocking twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO