Bitcoin (BTC) mining rig, ASIC, is witnessing an enormous fall in costs in the meanwhile. As per studies from Hashrate Index, ASIC miners are seeing their costs drop by 86.82%. These rigs generate no less than one terahash per 38 joules of power. Their costs peaked on Might 7, 2021, at $119.25 per terahash. The costs are all the way down to $15.71 per terahash as of Dec. 25. Bitmain’s Antminer S19 and MicroBTC’s Whatsminer M30s are among the rigs on this class. Many speculated that this can be a signal of the present bear market coming to an finish.

