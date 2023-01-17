Read full article on original website
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac has received an international quality award for its HeartFlow program. SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic cardiologist Dr. Marc Atzenhoefer says the award recognizes SSM Health Fond du Lac in the top 18 percent of global medical centers in coronary CT imaging. Dr. Aztenhoefer says HeartFlow is used in conjunction with coronary CT technology to diagnose coronary artery disease. Dr. Atzenhoefer says physicians are provided a 3D, computer-based model of the heart’s arteries and their flow allowing them to virtually determine the severity of blockages. SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is the first to offer this non-invasive test in the SSM Health Wisconsin region.
Fox Valley group gives back by tipping big
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Renee Gentz has worked as a waitress at Holidays Pub and Grill in Neenah for eight years. She’s seen a lot in her time there, but Thursday was a night at work she probably won’t forget. “I actually had off tonight and then they asked me if I could come in […]
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He will make $265,000 as chancellor. UW-Whitewater has seen a string of leaders come and go since 2018, when Chancellor Beverly Kopper resigned after her husband was banned from campus amid sexual harassment allegations.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend’s The District project to be completed by end of 2023
WEST BEND — After falling behind an initial schedule, The District construction project for two mixed-use residential buildings in downtown West Bend is now on track to have one building completed in spring 2023 and the other by the end of the year. The District construction project, at the...
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is partnering with the Fond du Lac County District Attorneys Office and ASTOP to highlight crime victims’ rights. Red silhouettes were on display Tuesday outside the Fond du Lac city-county government center to spread awareness of Wisconsin’s nearly three year old constitutional amendment. State director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, Nela Kalpic, says the silhouettes are a reminder of the importance of advocating on behalf of survivors. “And really highlight what rights are available to victimsif they find themselves becoming a victim of crime and help educate them and encourage them to ask questions,” Palvic told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Eight individual silhouettes wewre on display featuring a different crime victim right provided under the law, such as the right to privacy and the right to be heard.
The Dodge County Board has approved contracting out law enforcement services to the village of Lomira through the Sheriff’s Office. As part of a budget amendment Lomira will fund a patrol sergeant and two patrol deputies at a total cost of nearly $430,000. The Sheriff’s Office took over administrative oversight of the Department last fall following the resignation of the Lomira Police chief, a patrol officer, and part-time school resource officer.
The Fond du Lac County Tobacco Prevention and Control coordinator says a new report that shows cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeting over the past 20 years shows that prevention efforts have paid off. Johanna Brotz says higher taxes and a statewide smoking ban have had a significant impact. The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022.
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
The Fond du Lac Salvation Army has reached it’s $225,000 Red Kettle fundraising goal. Salvation Army captain, Christina Champlin, admits it didn’t look good a few days before the Christmas holiday. “We had those setbacks with the unpredictable weather, but praise the Lord we were able to get it all together and people were very generous,” Champlin told WFDL news. Champlin says money raised is used year round. “There’s a long list of things throughout the year that we do to help those that are in need.”
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
27th and Chambers shooting; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Two people were shot Friday morning, Jan. 20 near 27th and Chambers in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:13 a.m. The first victim, a 54-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The second victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, also sustained a non-fatal injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both taken into custody.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: A conversation with broadcasting legend Chuck Ramsay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Muskego-Norway School District requires parental permission for student pronouns
The Muskego-Norway School District now requires parental permission before using a student's preferred pronouns and name.
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
The Rosendale Brandon School Board has approved placing two referendum questions on the April election ballot. The first ballot question would allow the District to exceed to revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years for operational expenses. A $35.7 million referendum would allow the District to consolidate from four buildings to two, creating a 4K-5 building at the current Rosendale Intermediate site, and a grades 6-12 building at the Laconia High School location. A new high school wing with classrooms and commons would be added and existing classrooms would be renovated. Safety improvements would include rerouting traffic by adding a connecting road to bypass Highways 26 and 23 for parent and bus traffic.
Milwaukee assailants apprehended in Wood County
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Two suspects who shot at Milwaukee police from a stolen car were eventually tracked down and arrested in Wood County. The nearly-weeklong pursuit culminated Jan. 11, with the arrests of Afrishawn Dedrick, 21, and Tyshe’onna Jones, 21, in the Wood County Town of Grand Rapids.
