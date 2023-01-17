The Fond du Lac area visitors bureau is making a major donation to the Blue Line Family Ice Center. Destination Lake Winnebago Region president Craig Molitor says the one-time gift of $100,000 will provide needed support to one of the area’s most valuable community and tourism assets. “By far the number one room night generator is hockey and figure skating,” Molitor told WFDL news. “If you look at what Blue Line is doing, the level of business they’re bringing in, to me it’s stunning.” Molitor says the Blue Line Family Ice Center is a year-round driver of overnight stays, attracting a regular influx of visitors into the region. Rink manager Ryan Blick says the money will be used to upgrade the ice center’s fire supression system. Molitor says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the former visitors center in 2018 is being used for the donation.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO