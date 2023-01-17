Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 dodge county board approves contracting out law enforcement services to village of lomira
The Dodge County Board has approved contracting out law enforcement services to the village of Lomira through the Sheriff’s Office. As part of a budget amendment Lomira will fund a patrol sergeant and two patrol deputies at a total cost of nearly $430,000. The Sheriff’s Office took over administrative oversight of the Department last fall following the resignation of the Lomira Police chief, a patrol officer, and part-time school resource officer.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 oshkosh man charged in fatal alcohol-related crash in fdl county
Bail has been set at $1 million cash for an Oshkosh man charged in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash in Fond du Lac County. Fifty-six year-old Brian Sippel is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and three counts of recklessly endangering safety. Investigators say Sippel was intoxicated when he struck a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 January 14. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties
A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
1 dead, another flighted to hospital after fiery crash in Waukesha County
A person is dead and another was flighted to the hospital after a fiery crash in Waukesha County on Wednesday.
4th person charged in connection to death of USPS worker, Aundre Cross
A fourth person has been charged in connection to the murder of United States Postal Service (USPS) employee Aundre Cross.
radioplusinfo.com
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county
An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county
Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty
BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
