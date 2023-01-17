ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

1-20-23 dodge county board approves contracting out law enforcement services to village of lomira

The Dodge County Board has approved contracting out law enforcement services to the village of Lomira through the Sheriff’s Office. As part of a budget amendment Lomira will fund a patrol sergeant and two patrol deputies at a total cost of nearly $430,000. The Sheriff’s Office took over administrative oversight of the Department last fall following the resignation of the Lomira Police chief, a patrol officer, and part-time school resource officer.
LOMIRA, WI
1-20-23 oshkosh man charged in fatal alcohol-related crash in fdl county

Bail has been set at $1 million cash for an Oshkosh man charged in connection with a fatal alcohol-related crash in Fond du Lac County. Fifty-six year-old Brian Sippel is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and three counts of recklessly endangering safety. Investigators say Sippel was intoxicated when he struck a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 January 14. The driver of the vehicle that was struck died at the scene. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 26.
OSHKOSH, WI
1-20-23 contractor faces theft charges in several counties

A contractor faces theft charges in several counties. Tyler Hansen recently posted $10,000 cash bond in Columbia County. Hansen is charged with theft by contractor. If convicted, Hansen faces up to $25,000 in fines and 10 years in prison. He is also facing theft by contractor charges in Dane, Green and Monroe counties. Hansen has also been charged with theft by false representation in Winnebago County. His initial appearance in this case is scheduled for mid-February.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
Court orders absolute sobriety for man charged in powerboat crash

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man charged in a powerboat crash on the Fox River appeared in court Thursday morning. Jason Lindemann, 52, is charged with 21 counts for allegedly crashing his powerboat into a paddlewheel cruise boat last July. During Thursday’s initial appearance, the court ordered a $10,000...
OSHKOSH, WI
Investigation underway after inmate dies at Waukesha County Jail

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old inmate was pronounced deceased at the Waukesha County Jail. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says on Tuesday, Jan. 17, just after 6 a.m., the 34-year-old inmate was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check. Correctional staff...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Arrest warrant issued for Dodge County Jail walkaway

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating an inmate. An arrest warrant was issued for Jessica Grace Shafer, 27. She had Huber release privileges and was approved to go to a medical appointment, but she didn’t come back. Shafer was last...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Four arrested in Sheboygan after dangerous driving, possible shots fired

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Sheboygan County made several arrests after witnesses reported seeing vehicles driving dangerously and a gun being shot. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at around 3:00 p.m., officers were notified of a suspicious situation occurring at North 12th Street and Plath Court.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
1-18-23 alcohol-related crash first traffic fatality of the year in fdl county

An alcohol-related crash over the weekend is the first traffic fatality of the new year in Fond du Lac County. An Oshkosh man faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and homicide by negilgient use of a motor vehicle after rear ending a vehicle that was stopped at a traffic signal on the Highway 151 Bypass at Interstate 41 Saturday evening. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says there were 12 fatal crashes on Fond du Lac County roadways all of last year.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
1-20-23 two injured in head-on collision in fdl county

Two people were injured, one seriously in a head on collision on slippery roads in Fond du Lac County. Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened Thursday morning on state Highway 67 near Campbellsport. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s captain Bill Tadych says the crash happened when one vehicle crossed over the center line. The driver of the vehicle that crossed over was flown by helicopter to Froedert Hospital in Milwaukee with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was transported to St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; pedestrian seriously hurt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 18 near 8th Street and Keefe Avenue. It happened at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian that was crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. The pedestrian, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fall River teen accused of stabbing, running over girl in Beaver Dam pleads not guilty

BEAVER DAM, Wis — A Fall River teen accused of stabbing and running over a girl in Beaver Dam last year pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a number of charges he faces, online court records show. Dylan Lenz, 17, faces felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, aggravated battery, first-degree reckless injury and hit and run involving great bodily harm....
BEAVER DAM, WI

