Industrial Distribution
Union: Energizer to Close Two Wis Plants, 'Deport' Jobs
Its product line is known to keep going and going and going, but Energizer factory workers in Wisconsin just learned that their employment with the company will be doing the opposite. Reports have emerged that Energizer has informed workers in the communities of Fennimore and Portage that the plants that...
wpr.org
Wisconsin companies are rethinking office spaces amid the rise in remote work
While workers are slowly returning to the office after the pandemic forced many to work from home, companies are rethinking how they invest in their workspaces. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the jobs that were traditionally done in a physical office space have been done remotely. And while there are no longer pandemic restrictions limiting the ability to gather at work, many people have continued to work from home.
radioplusinfo.com
1-19-23 cigarette sales down
The Fond du Lac County Tobacco Prevention and Control coordinator says a new report that shows cigarette sales in Wisconsin plummeting over the past 20 years shows that prevention efforts have paid off. Johanna Brotz says higher taxes and a statewide smoking ban have had a significant impact. The number of packs of cigarettes purchased in the state dropped from 420 million in 2001 to just under 193 million in 2022.
radioplusinfo.com
1-21-23 fdl county using arpa funds to upgrade landfill
A Fond du Lac County committee is recommending spending federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to upgrade the county landfill. The resolution calls for the county to appropriate $580,000 in federal ARPA funds toward upgrades and repairs at the landfill. County executive Sam Kaufman says some of the monitoring wells at the landfill are outdated and non compliant with DNR regulations. Kaufman says at this point although some of the wells are not operational a sufficient number of monitoring wells are working. However, Kaufman says if repaires are not made contamination could be a concern down the road.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 ssm health greater fdl heartflow program recognized
SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac has received an international quality award for its HeartFlow program. SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic cardiologist Dr. Marc Atzenhoefer says the award recognizes SSM Health Fond du Lac in the top 18 percent of global medical centers in coronary CT imaging. Dr. Aztenhoefer says HeartFlow is used in conjunction with coronary CT technology to diagnose coronary artery disease. Dr. Atzenhoefer says physicians are provided a 3D, computer-based model of the heart’s arteries and their flow allowing them to virtually determine the severity of blockages. SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac is the first to offer this non-invasive test in the SSM Health Wisconsin region.
radioplusinfo.com
1-19-23 marsy’s law for wisconsin
Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin is partnering with the Fond du Lac County District Attorneys Office and ASTOP to highlight crime victims’ rights. Red silhouettes were on display Tuesday outside the Fond du Lac city-county government center to spread awareness of Wisconsin’s nearly three year old constitutional amendment. State director for Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin, Nela Kalpic, says the silhouettes are a reminder of the importance of advocating on behalf of survivors. “And really highlight what rights are available to victimsif they find themselves becoming a victim of crime and help educate them and encourage them to ask questions,” Palvic told AM 1170s Between the Lines program. Eight individual silhouettes wewre on display featuring a different crime victim right provided under the law, such as the right to privacy and the right to be heard.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 dodge county board approves contracting out law enforcement services to village of lomira
The Dodge County Board has approved contracting out law enforcement services to the village of Lomira through the Sheriff’s Office. As part of a budget amendment Lomira will fund a patrol sergeant and two patrol deputies at a total cost of nearly $430,000. The Sheriff’s Office took over administrative oversight of the Department last fall following the resignation of the Lomira Police chief, a patrol officer, and part-time school resource officer.
fox47.com
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars.
CBS 58
Sheboygan mental health facility prepares to close after losing funding
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A mental health center in Sheboygan called "Open Door" is preparing to close after Sheboygan County decided to stop its funding. Licensed clinicians help an average of 40 adults each day with mental health and substance abuse disorders. The CEO of the company that operates...
radioplusinfo.com
1-19-23 destination lake winnebago region makes major donation to blue line family ice center
The Fond du Lac area visitors bureau is making a major donation to the Blue Line Family Ice Center. Destination Lake Winnebago Region president Craig Molitor says the one-time gift of $100,000 will provide needed support to one of the area’s most valuable community and tourism assets. “By far the number one room night generator is hockey and figure skating,” Molitor told WFDL news. “If you look at what Blue Line is doing, the level of business they’re bringing in, to me it’s stunning.” Molitor says the Blue Line Family Ice Center is a year-round driver of overnight stays, attracting a regular influx of visitors into the region. Rink manager Ryan Blick says the money will be used to upgrade the ice center’s fire supression system. Molitor says a portion of the proceeds from the sale of the former visitors center in 2018 is being used for the donation.
Greater Milwaukee Today
18 Acres food truck plans to open site in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — 18 Acres Food Truck owner Chris Ghobrial announced the pending submission of an application with Oconomowoc to park his family-run and operated food truck behind the old S&J Café. While considering opening a restaurant, Chris and his wife Annie Ghobrial decided to open a food truck...
wearegreenbay.com
Piggly Wiggly closing down one of its Wisconsin locations, laying off 52 workers
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with Piggly Wiggly LLC have sent a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development stating their intentions to shut down one of its locations. According to the letter, the Piggly Wiggly store located at 709 East Capitol Drive in the City of Milwaukee...
Wisconsin lawmakers to vote on whether to add welfare question to April ballot
Advisory referendum would ask whether able-bodied, childless adults should be required to look for work in order to receive state welfare benefits.
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 fdl salvation army red kettle fundraising goal met
The Fond du Lac Salvation Army has reached it’s $225,000 Red Kettle fundraising goal. Salvation Army captain, Christina Champlin, admits it didn’t look good a few days before the Christmas holiday. “We had those setbacks with the unpredictable weather, but praise the Lord we were able to get it all together and people were very generous,” Champlin told WFDL news. Champlin says money raised is used year round. “There’s a long list of things throughout the year that we do to help those that are in need.”
radioplusinfo.com
1-20-23 rosendale brandon school district referendum
The Rosendale Brandon School Board has approved placing two referendum questions on the April election ballot. The first ballot question would allow the District to exceed to revenue limit by $1.5 million for two years for operational expenses. A $35.7 million referendum would allow the District to consolidate from four buildings to two, creating a 4K-5 building at the current Rosendale Intermediate site, and a grades 6-12 building at the Laconia High School location. A new high school wing with classrooms and commons would be added and existing classrooms would be renovated. Safety improvements would include rerouting traffic by adding a connecting road to bypass Highways 26 and 23 for parent and bus traffic.
discoverhometown.com
New commercial building proposed at former Culver’s site in Hartford
The Hartford Plan Commission recently got a first look at a proposed new commercial building that would be located at the former site of Culver’s in the city of Hartford. The Jan. 16 commission meeting included a review of a site plan from the Redmond Company for a three-tenant building that would be located at 1570 East Sumner Avenue. The site was once the location of a Culver’s restaurant in the city, which was destroyed by a fire in September 2021 (Culver’s has since reopened at a different location in Hartford).
Dems: Remove Wisconsin election official for voting comments
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Democratic state senators on Wednesday joined calls for the Republican leader of the state Senate to remove his appointee to the state’s bipartisan election commission over comments he made about minority turnout in Milwaukee. Ten of the 11 Democratic members of the Senate...
