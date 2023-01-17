Read full article on original website
Boyne City Main Street announces 2023 events
BOYNE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Boyne City Main Street has announced a series of scheduled events for 2023. All events will be held according to up-to-date COVID-19 guidelines and recommendations at the time of the events. For more information about events happening in Boyne City, the Boyne City Main Street...
Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
Public weighs-in on plans for new senior center in Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The public got a change to weigh-in on plans for a new senior center in Traverse City. Plans include replacing the existing structure on Front Street with an 18,000-square foot building, as well as relocating the tennis and pickleball courts and parking lot. Another story:...
Shipwreck reappears off of a coast in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Usually when a ship sinks, it disappears completely. But a ship that sank long ago has reappeared and disappeared time and time again. After decades out of sight, it suddenly made another appearance off the coast of Leelanau County. Another story: Newborn baby to benefit...
3 northern Michigan students nominated to attend military academies
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Three students from Petoskey and Traverse City have been nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow to attend military academies. The following students were nominated by Senator Stabenow:. Aden Newman, from Petoskey, has been nominated to attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Jack Prichard, from Traverse...
Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into rental complex
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Tuesday night, Traverse City Commissioners had a packed agenda full of items related to parking, affordable housing, the new senior center and the Traverse City Film Festival. Commissioners took a step to provide additional affordable housing downtown. Another story: Traverse City moves closer...
Roscommon County United Way unveils mobile soup kitchen
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Chances are someone in your community is going hungry tonight, and it is a problem that continues to grow in communities across the country and in northern Michigan. But a United Way group is hoping its new mobile soup kitchen can put a dent in...
Elmwood Township commission delays vote on possible wellness center
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The fate of a former ski hill in Leelanau County was in the hands of the Elmwood Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night. The commission could've voted on a special use permit to develop a wellness resort on top of the Timberlee property, but instead, decided to delay the decision.
$1.6M to be used for road repairs in Petoskey
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Petoskey has put aside $1.6 million for two mayor projects planned for later this year. The two projects include repairs on Porter and Maple streets, as well as a reconstruction of Bridge Street. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed...
City of Grayling looking to purchase vacant property
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Grayling is looking at the possibilities of purchasing vacant property within the city for a future project. The city is looking to buy the former Grayling Regional Chamber of Commerce building. Another story: Debate continues over 18 acres of vacant land in Gaylord.
TC commissioners discuss future of Bijou by the Bay after contract violation
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City Commissioners discussed how they will more forward after the Traverse City Film Festival violated its contract with the city that allows the use of the Bijou by the Bay, a city-owned property, for the festival. According to the contract, the Bijou needs to...
Woman collecting cans to raise money for nephew battling cancer
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County woman is asking for returnable with the hopes that her community can come together to help her nephew as he battles cancer. "She has a heart that's just huge for people that are in need and she goes out of her way...
Investments help company expand and stay local
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A glass was raised Friday afternoon, toasting to millions of dollars in investments and dozens of potential new jobs coming to the area. Sometimes, so-called groundbreakings, happen long after the work has begun. That's the case at Traverse City Whiskey Company's new Leelanau County facility.
National Writers Series hosts women's hockey Olympic champion
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The future of women's hockey took center stage at Thursday night's National Writers Series event at the Traverse City Opera House. "A Miracle of their Own" co-authors Keith Gave and Tim Rapple were on hand to talk about their new book which details the gold medal win for Team USA in the 1998 Olympics.
Traverse City moves closer to building third parking garage
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Traverse City is one step closer to having a third parking garage downtown. Commissioners voted to approve an agreement to purchase five parcels on Front, Pine and State streets to build a parking garage. Another story: Parking lot in Traverse City to be developed into...
Ski resort inspects chairlift after child falls
BOYNE FALLS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Staff at Boyne Mountain are inspecting a chair lift after a child fell off one of them on Saturday. Resort staff said that at 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, a young child fell off of the Boyneland Chairlift. The child was reportedly wearing a helmet...
Cleanup work may reveal graves lost to time
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A cemetery in Leelanau County is one step closer to uncovering its past. "For them to be buried here and their families to have intended for them to be remembered, and then for us to not take care of that would be a travesty," said Linda Dewey.
TC West talks lack of snow to start ski season
TRAVERSE CITY -- Thursday was an important one for all winter sports enthusiasts as we got our first strong run of snow in almost a month. Area downhill ski teams have felt the different already having three competitions cancelled due to lack of winter weather. That will change Monday when...
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
$17M to be used to improve internet access in Leelanau County
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Stronger internet connections are on the horizon for residents of Leelanau County. Plans for the county's broadband distribution were presented during Tuesday night's commission meeting. The Leelanau Internet Futures Team (LIFT) along with DCS Technology Design, laid out its 2023 schedule for installing high-speed internet...
