Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows

What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new …. What was once an open desert is now an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 18 at 11:17 p.m.

Increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system arriving from the PNW, but showers will not arrive in the until later in the day. Lows will be chilly around 36 and will cool off more the rest of the week. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

51 -57 under clear skies with north breezes earlier, but those winds have now relaxed down to less than 10 mph. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/new-boat-ramp-rolled-out-at-lake-meads-callville-bay Las Vegas cheer team needs some...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV

Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect

There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
LAS VEGAS, NV

