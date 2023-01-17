Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new …. What was once an open desert is now an...
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 18 at 11:17 p.m.
Increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system arriving from the PNW, but showers will not arrive in the until later in the day. Lows will be chilly around 36 and will cool off more the rest of the week. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …...
Las Vegas Strip Casinos and Visitors Get Big Covid, RSV News
Caesars, MGM, Wynn, and the other Las Vegas Strip operators have struggled with health concerns leading to people being wary of a Vegas vacation.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
Why coyotes are being spotted in the Las Vegas valley
Doug Nielsen, Nevada Department of Wildlife Education Supervisor, said coyotes enter the city due to urban sprawl and the decades long drought impacting the region.
8newsnow.com
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
51 -57 under clear skies with north breezes earlier, but those winds have now relaxed down to less than 10 mph. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/new-boat-ramp-rolled-out-at-lake-meads-callville-bay Las Vegas cheer team needs some...
KTNV
Crash shuts down traffic on Las Vegas Blvd. near Circus Circus
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A traffic crash has Las Vegas Boulevard shut down near Circus Circus on Thursday night. The crash was reported at 5:36 p.m. near Elvis Presley Boulevard, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. A public information officer says a motorcycle and a taxi were...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
Lake Mead forecast to drop nearly 20 feet by September while other reservoirs rise
By the end of September, Lake Mead is expected to be nearly 20 feet below its current level, according to projections released Thursday by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
‘Families deserve options,’ Charter school moves to new west Las Vegas Valley location
Several local leaders were on hand for the opening of Sage Public Charter School on Thursday.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas college ramps up efforts as Nevada faces critical nursing shortage
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - States across the country continue to face a familiar and common problem a shortage of nurses. One local college in Las Vegas is working to address the need. Alreeze Crystal Mercado was living in Sacramento pursuing a career in child development but a series of...
What happened to Dinner in the Sky in Las Vegas?
Las Vegas has been home to just about every type of strange, dangerous, and jaw-dropping business over the decades, but one that just couldn't take off was called Dinner in the Sky.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits pair of $100K jackpots within 15 minutes of each other on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A video poker player at a Las Vegas Strip casino had quite a memorable day when they hit two massive jackpots. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest was playing video poker at Caesars Palace when they hit the jackpots. According to Caesars, the guest hit...
Traveler Documents His Stay at the 'Worst' Hotel in Las Vegas
The blacklight in the room was too much.
Nasty weather hits Las Vegas valley and surrounding mountains
High winds, rain, and snow battered Las Vegas and surrounding recreation areas Monday causing limitations to access at Mt. Charleston and Red Rock.
Blake Shelton’s new multilevel experience breaks ground on the Las Vegas Strip
Blake Shelton is bringing the full country experience to the Las Vegas Strip as his new project broke ground.
Woman arrested in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash could stand trial
A woman arrested for mowing down several people along the Las Vegas Strip in 2015 could soon be headed to trial. Lakeisha Holloway may be on track to stand trial, after being examined by a medical doctor, according to new online court records on Thursday.
8newsnow.com
Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County during first week of January
Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County …. Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville...
Coyotes running wild: Man captures video of coyotes near Sunset Park
A Las Vegas man, Norman Coles recorded video of a pack of coyotes running through the lot of an Albertsons and crossed the street into Sunset Park.
jammin1057.com
Have You Seen Him? Metro Looks For Las Vegas Casino Robbery Suspect
There have been a huge uptick in Las Vegas casino robbery reports in recent months. From Gold Coast to Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch to Sunset Station, and several locations throughout the valley. Now the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department say they have a suspect they’d like a word with, and they need your help.
Comments / 0