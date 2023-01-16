Read full article on original website
Potentially rabid fox spotted in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Another potentially rabid fox sighting in Ithaca. The Tompkins County Whole Health Department says the fox attempted to bite someone in the 500 block of University Avenue around 1:40 pm Friday. The person was able to kick the fox away. Officials say the animal disappeared into nearby woods and could be in the Fall Creek area. The Ithaca Police Department and Animal Control have been notified. If the fox is seen, avoid contact and call 911. If you or your pet may have come into contact with the fox, called the Tompkins County Environmental Health Division at (607) 274-6688. A rabid fox was spotted and captured in the same area Sunday.
Test confirms rabies in fox captured in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Health officials confirm a rabid fox in Ithaca. Tompkins County Whole Health alerted the community to the potentially rabid animal over the weekend. Ithaca Police were able to locate and eliminate the threat of public exposure. Testing confirmed the presence of the disease in the fox. If you or your pets may have had any contact with it, you’re urged to call the Environmental Health Division at (607)-274-6688.
Tompkins County resident dies from COVID-19, community spread level upgraded to medium
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the 100th resident death reported during the pandemic. Overall covid numbers in the county are trending in the wrong direction, as the CDC has upgraded the community level spread to medium. Tompkins County Whole Health reported the community spread was low as recently as Thursday but said numbers are likely underreported due to changes in testing protocols and record keeping.
Vacancies for corrections officers in Cortland County
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Corrections officers needed for the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. Multiple positions are available through Cortland County’s Civil Service Department. The work involves considerable contact with inmates and supervision in working, recreational, and learning environments, as well as the enforcement of rules and regulations in a county jail. Officials stress that the despite well-defined work procedures, the job is subject to emergency situations that require quick and sound judgement by nature. Learn more and apply.
What’s next for Cortland’s Parker Elementary School building?
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — The city of Cortland is trying to figure out what to do with the Parker Elementary School building. It closed several years ago because of shrinking enrollment, and efforts to sell the building on Madison Street have failed. Mayor Scott Steve tells WHCU they hope...
Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
