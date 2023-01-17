Read full article on original website
Coalition aims to bring attention to the impact of gun violence across the state
The End Gun Violence Michigan, or EGVMI, coalition is scheduled to hold seven conferences to highlight the impacts of gun violence. The focus of these conferences is to spread awareness of the public health crisis in gun violence, according to Rev. Heather McDougall-Walsh, a member of the EVGMI steering committee.
Tip-Up Town festival begins in Roscommon County
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tip-Up Town USA is one of Michigan's largest and longest-running winter festivals and activities kicked off on Thursday. Some events require a little more snow and ice on the ground, which means there could be some changes to the schedule. Another story: Tip-Up Town festival...
Roscommon County United Way unveils mobile soup kitchen
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Chances are someone in your community is going hungry tonight, and it is a problem that continues to grow in communities across the country and in northern Michigan. But a United Way group is hoping its new mobile soup kitchen can put a dent in...
Human remains found in Kent County identified as missing Wyoming man
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man who has been missing for nearly two months was found dead in Kent County Friday. Raymond Tarasiewicz, 68, of Wyoming, was reported missing by his family Nov. 21, 2022, according to Wyoming Public Safety. County news: Kent County 11th grader wins 2023 State...
Bomb threat reported at Harrison High School
CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities searched Harrison High School on Thursday after a report that a student had an explosive device in the building, according to the Clare County Sheriff's Office. At 2:15 p.m., Clare County Central Dispatch received a report of an explosive device being put into a...
Cadillac uses hot shooting night to top Glen Lake in girls hoops
LEELANAU COUNTY -- Glen Lake girls basketball faced their second straight bigger division opponent from the Big North Conference on Tuesday night. After falling to Traverse City Central last week the Lakers were tested by the Cadillac Vikings in this game as well. The Vikings ten three-pointers helped propel them...
Winter storm watch for some northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER STORM WATCH Thursday for Emmet, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Chippewa, Mackinac, and Luce Counties. Heavy snow and high wind are expected. Roads will be covered with snow and ice. Visibility will be reduced...
Michigan State Police search for shoplifting suspects
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in finding shoplifting suspects who allegedly stole items from a Walmart on Christmas Eve. "On December 24, 2022, two persons fled Walmart in Cadillac with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying," MSP said in a...
