Photos: San Joaquin Memorial cruises past Moreau Catholic in SBLive Sports MLK Classic matchup

Mike Davis Jr. named Player of the Game with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals

CONCORD, Calif. — Mike Davis Jr. scored 25 points to lead San Joaquin Memorial over Moreau Catholic 79-55 on Monday afternoon in the third game of the SBLive Sports 25th Annual MLK Classic at De La Salle High School.

Davis Jr. added seven rebounds and four steals.

Here are photos from Game 3 at De La Salle High School:

All photos by Dennis Lee