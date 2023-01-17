ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, CA

Photos: San Joaquin Memorial cruises past Moreau Catholic in SBLive Sports MLK Classic matchup

By Todd Shurtleff
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TeG3J_0kGpZhR200

Mike Davis Jr. named Player of the Game with 25 points, seven rebounds and four steals

CONCORD, Calif. — Mike Davis Jr. scored 25 points to lead San Joaquin Memorial over Moreau Catholic 79-55 on Monday afternoon in the third game of the SBLive Sports 25th Annual MLK Classic at De La Salle High School.

Davis Jr. added seven rebounds and four steals.

Game Recaps

Here are photos from Game 3 at De La Salle High School:

All photos by Dennis Lee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvi0b_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyjgO_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o54tN_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uRh8T_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eImf5_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBaY5_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qZZ54_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b6U9d_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kmjEY_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yqIVX_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dEJiY_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R5MGU_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hnhfq_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49juNy_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060uqK_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7DiY_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vzcty_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oLY6Y_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hfiL5_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OBtYU_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cw8Kd_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMiXF_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZKCZ9_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jfF6D_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fuWWY_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyHEo_0kGpZhR200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHBpC_0kGpZhR200

Comments / 0

 

