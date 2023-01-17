ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

NBC Chicago

Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season

Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?

How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
NBC Chicago

Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears

Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar

Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl

A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Chicago

Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion

Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Five Possible Aaron Rodgers Destinations This NFL Offseason

Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Chicago

Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year

Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game

Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls Own Top-10 Offense, Defense Since Minnesota Debacle

PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

