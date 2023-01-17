Read full article on original website
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Bears Free Agency Primer: Potential Targets at Important Positions
Examining potential Bears free-agent targets at WR, LB, and EDGE originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Welcome back to our Bears free-agency primer series. In Part 1, we looked at some potential options at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and interior offensive line. Now, we shift our focus to different areas...
How Much Money Do Referees Make During NFL Playoffs?
How much money do referees make during NFL playoffs? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We wait all year for the NFL Playoffs. The intensity of the games, the Super Bowl commercials and halftime show, the gathering with friends and family – what could be better?. Football players are...
Texans Reporter John McClain Helps Break Down NFL Draft for Bears
Texans reporter breaks down the draft for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears find themselves in an auspicious place before the NFL draft. With the golden ticket of the No. 1 pick at their disposal, they find themselves in the middle of a potential bidding war to relinquish the pick to another suitor.
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups.
Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling to coach National Team linebackers at Senior Bowl
A young member of the Houston Texans coaching staff is getting another opportunity to showcase his talents as an instructor. The Senior Bowl announced Jan. 19 that Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will be a part of the National Team coaching staff. Bolling will work with Pittsburgh Steelers assistant outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin.
‘So We're the Underdog?': Mike McCarthy Dazed by Cowboys' Odds Vs. 49ers
Mike McCarthy stunned by Cowboys' underdog status vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mike McCarthy is stunned to hear a No. 5 seed is an underdog on the road against a No. 2 seed. The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head coach seemed surprised to hear his team are not...
John Harbaugh Shoots Down Trade Rumors Between Justin Fields and Lamar Jackson
John Harbaugh shoots down trade rumors between Fields, Lamar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears’ season only wrapped up a few weeks ago, but buzz surrounding quarterback movement, including Justin Fields, has already surfaced. Earlier this week Fox Sports’ Nick Wright made a pitch for why...
Warriors And Cavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
Mississippi State, Florida relying on defense ahead of SEC tilt
Reeling Mississippi State will look to get its season back on track when its hosts Florida on Saturday in Starkville,
Five Possible Aaron Rodgers Destinations This NFL Offseason
Five possible Aaron Rodgers destinations this NFL offseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Has Aaron Rodgers played his final game in Green Bay?. The Packers quarterback had an emotional exit from Lambeau Field after his season ended with a Week 18 loss, and – stop me if you’ve heard this one before – he’s remained cryptic ever since.
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft
Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects. In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Returns to Lineup, Ponders Long-Term Future
PARIS --- DeMar DeRozan is returning from his three-game absence from a strained right quad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena. There are some veterans who wouldn’t mind over a week off at the midway point of the grind of another season. DeRozan, 33,...
Patriots, Chiefs Among Five Teams With International NFL Games in 2023
NFL designates five teams for London, Germany games in 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans will be breaking out their passports in 2023. The NFL announced on Thursday that the five teams were designated for...
Bulls Own Top-10 Offense, Defense Since Minnesota Debacle
PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
