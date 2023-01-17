Read full article on original website
Crash on US 95 caused major morning traffic delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There were major delays on southbound U.S. 95 following a crash near Washington Avenue Friday morning. The left and right lanes were blocked at the scene of the crash and traffic was backed up to Cheyenne Avenue. No other details were released.
Tedd's Forecast: Jan. 18 at 11:17 p.m.
Increasing clouds tonight ahead of the next system arriving from the PNW, but showers will not arrive in the until later in the day. Lows will be chilly around 36 and will cool off more the rest of the week. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …...
'It's going to be hectic,' Drivers brace for 'Dropicana' closures along I-15
The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along the I-15 and Tropicana closed down. ‘It’s going to be hectic,’ Drivers brace for ‘Dropicana’ …. The first phase of the 'Dropicana' project kicked off Tuesday night as the exit along...
Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new study shows
What was once an open desert is now an urban metropolis with miles of above and below-ground water diversion channels and tunnels to keep human-inhabited parts of the Las Vegas valley dry. Las Vegas valley flood patterns are changing, new …. What was once an open desert is now an...
Overnight closure of US 95 Thursday
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 will close to traffic at Lone Mountain starting at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, for road construction work. The closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Traffic will be detoured to the Craig Road off-ramp,...
Tedd's Forecast: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
51 -57 under clear skies with north breezes earlier, but those winds have now relaxed down to less than 10 mph. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville …. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville Bay https://www.8newsnow.com/news/local-news/new-boat-ramp-rolled-out-at-lake-meads-callville-bay Las Vegas cheer team needs some...
Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices
Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses. Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg …. Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – How to get around when Tropicana around I-15 shuts down this weekend
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The shutdown of the ramps from southbound I-15 to Tropicana is just the beginning of the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s “Dropicana” project. After Saturday’s evening’s Golden Knights game at T-mobile “Dropicana” gets really real with an 8-day complete closure of both directions of Tropicana from Dean Martin to New York New York.
Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County during first week of January
Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. Flu deaths climbing as 9 more reported in Clark County …. Flu deaths continue to impact Clark County, as nine more flu-related deaths have been recorded. New boat ramp rolled out at Lake Mead’s Callville...
Las Vegas Lunar New Year celebrations start this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas. Numerous events are planned across the valley...
CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding
At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. CCSD school boundary changes discussed due to overcrowding. At a meeting on Tuesday, school boundary changes were discussed regarding Clark County schools. Woman shares story of car theft amid startling rise …. New statistics from Las...
Police: Video of suspect in deadly stabbing at Las Vegas bus stop
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying a man captured on surveillance footage who they have identified as a suspect in a deadly stabbing at a bus stop last weekend. The victim was identified as 63-year-old David Anthony Cary. The Clark County coroner said...
Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada granting 8-year-old’s wish with help of Vegas Golden Knights
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Make-a-Wish Southern Nevada is teaming up with the Vegas Golden Knights and Allegiant Air to grant the wish of an 8-year-old girl who was born with cystic fibrosis. Annabelle Hanson, 8, became an avid fan of the Vegas Golden Knights after she started playing hockey...
Las Vegas woman suspected of DUI was headed to methadone clinic when she allegedly struck, killed bicyclist
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 35-year-old Las Vegas woman told police she was on her way to a methadone clinic when a bicyclist rode out in front of her in the early morning hours of Tuesday, according to an arrest report. Jessica Saitta is now facing the following charges...
Wednesday last day to recycle Christmas trees
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you still have a Christmas tree, Wednesday, Jan. 18, is the final day to get that tree recycled in Henderson. Acacia Park, 50 Casa del Fuego St. Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Dr. Arroyo Grande Sports Complex, 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd. Capriola Park,...
Las Vegas police seek public’s help finding serial casino robbery suspect
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Metro police were asking for the public’s help Wednesday in finding a suspect believed to be involved in a series of casino robberies dating back to November. Metro police release photos and videos of the man Wednesday evening. Police described the suspect as a Black...
What’s Cool At School? – A pat on the back and a push to the future for CCSD Spelling Bee champs
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – A pat on the back and a push to the future for the top middle school spellers in the Clark County School District. Six young men and women were treated to lunch made and served by high school culinary students at the East Career Technical Academy.
