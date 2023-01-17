ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox11online.com

FVTC students can now transfer credits to UWO or UWGB

GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The spring semester brings new opportunities for many Fox Valley Technical College students. A signing Thursday approved a new collegiate transfer program agreement between the college and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh or UW-Green Bay. This program will lower the barriers to success for many degree seekers.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

NWTC launches nationwide search for new president

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision for NWTC,”...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He...
WHITEWATER, WI
Fox11online.com

New Seymour school addition builds interest in tech ed

(WLUK) -- A Seymour Community School District remodel is taking tech ed up a notch for students. The $6.55 million facility is expanding and refining the technical education space in the high school. The project separated and expanded spaces for woods, metals, and welding classrooms to improve workflow and safety.
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Good Day Reads: Spine-tingling tales for a stormy night

GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There is nothing like a cold winter night that makes you want snuggle up with a good book, especially when it is a spine-tingling tale! So says Andrea West of the Brown County Library. She joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to share her picks for thrilling reads.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
WISCONSIN STATE
Fox11online.com

No foul play suspected in Oshkosh death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh investigators say the death of a man discovered in August is not suspicious. A deceased person was found in a building in the 100 block of High Ave. on Aug. 13, 2022. With the help of Dr. Kasten, the Chair of the Department of Anthropology and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

HSGT: FVL, St. Mary Catholic and Southern Door record wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) --Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Waupaca 76-33 in a girls basketball game as Coach Rev. Dave Wenzel won his 500th career game. Also in girls basketball, St. Mary Catholic topped Lourdes Academy 69-57, while in boys basketball Southern Door beat Kewaunee...
WAUPACA, WI
Fox11online.com

From coop to co-op: Oshkosh store finds ways to keep egg prices low

(WLUK) -- Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday from Milo's Poultry...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson

BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
BRILLION, WI
Fox11online.com

5 vehicles stolen since Sunday in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The thefts of five vehicles this week in Green Bay has the police department's attention. Police say they've started all the investigations since Sunday. The vehicles were all parked at their owners' homes and later found by officers. "We believe that there is more than one...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy