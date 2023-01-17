Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
FVTC students can now transfer credits to UWO or UWGB
GRAND CHUTE (WLUK) -- The spring semester brings new opportunities for many Fox Valley Technical College students. A signing Thursday approved a new collegiate transfer program agreement between the college and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh or UW-Green Bay. This program will lower the barriers to success for many degree seekers.
Fox11online.com
NWTC launches nationwide search for new president
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin Technical College has launched a nationwide search for its new president. Current president, Dr. H. Jeffrey Rafn, will retire in June after leading the college for 26 years. “We are committed to finding the next leader to help shape a shared vision for NWTC,”...
Fox11online.com
Regents pick Green Bay official as Whitewater chancellor
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- University of Wisconsin System leaders have picked a UW-Green Bay official to serve as the next chancellor at UW-Whitewater. The Board of Regents announced Thursday that UW-Green Bay Vice Chancellor for Inclusivity and Student Affairs Corey King will take over at UW-Whitewater on March 1. He...
Fox11online.com
New Seymour school addition builds interest in tech ed
(WLUK) -- A Seymour Community School District remodel is taking tech ed up a notch for students. The $6.55 million facility is expanding and refining the technical education space in the high school. The project separated and expanded spaces for woods, metals, and welding classrooms to improve workflow and safety.
Fox11online.com
Neenah residents threaten city with legal action over Shattuck yard sign dispute
NEENAH, Wis. (WLUK) -- The city of Neenah is giving residents until Feb. 8 to take down these signs opposing the rezoning of Shattuck Middle School. Residents who don't could face more than just a citation. "If the city of Neenah does not adjust their behavior and they do not...
Fox11online.com
EAA announces beginnings of 'all-star' lineup for 70th anniversary
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- With roughly six months left until the 70th EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, the fly-in convention's schedule is taking shape. The convention announced Friday that some of the world's top air show performers have already committed to flying in Oshkosh this summer. From longtime favorites to new aerobatic...
Fox11online.com
Proposed design for Appleton Library eliminates and shifts elements of earlier versions
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Those anxious for the downtown Appleton Public Library to reopen will have to wait. But officials involved in the planning believe changes made to the design are a step in the right direction. “This design is responsive to our community's feedback, and it is going to serve...
Fox11online.com
Resch Expo prepares to host U.S. Championship Cheese Contest
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Titletown is getting ready to host the United States Championship Cheese Contest next month. The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced the list experts who will evaluate thousands of dairy products at this year's competition. The event is set for Feb. 21 - Feb. 23 at the...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Spine-tingling tales for a stormy night
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - There is nothing like a cold winter night that makes you want snuggle up with a good book, especially when it is a spine-tingling tale! So says Andrea West of the Brown County Library. She joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin to share her picks for thrilling reads.
Fox11online.com
Brown County, De Pere hope to follow Green Bay with license plate-reading cameras
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Law enforcement agencies in Brown County are taking a closer look at automatic license plate reading cameras after seeing the success Green Bay claims to have had with them. The Brown County Sheriff's and De Pere Police departments are hoping to join Green Bay by adding...
Fox11online.com
5 fire departments join forces to extinguish blaze at Little Chute business
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Many hands were needed to put out a fire at a Little Chute business Thursday night. The Little Chute Fire Department says it needed help from four other fire departments to put out the blaze. Little Chute crews were dispatched to the 1500 block of E....
Fox11online.com
The final snow totals are in from Winter Storm Carson
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson may have passed through Northeast Wisconsin in less than a day, but it left its mark. The final snow totals are in from the storm. What did Winter Storm Carson look like where you are? Share a photo or video with us here:. Several locations...
Fox11online.com
Winter Storm Carson sweeps into Midwest, nears Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Winter Storm Carson has made its way to Northeast Wisconsin. Heavy snow is expected until around 8 a.m. Snow showers will continue. Most of the area will get between 4 and 6 inches. Here's a couple pictures taken around 3:30 a.m. Thursday in Ashwaubenon. What are the conditions...
Fox11online.com
Students can take private pilot written test prep course at Green Bay airport
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- An area airport is now offering student pilots a way to prepare for their FAA written exam. Since the pandemic, it's been difficult for local students hoping to pass their Private Pilot FAA written exam to find in-person help. Pilotsmith at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport...
Fox11online.com
No foul play suspected in Oshkosh death
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh investigators say the death of a man discovered in August is not suspicious. A deceased person was found in a building in the 100 block of High Ave. on Aug. 13, 2022. With the help of Dr. Kasten, the Chair of the Department of Anthropology and...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: FVL, St. Mary Catholic and Southern Door record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) --Tuesday night in High School Game Time, Fox Valley Lutheran beat Waupaca 76-33 in a girls basketball game as Coach Rev. Dave Wenzel won his 500th career game. Also in girls basketball, St. Mary Catholic topped Lourdes Academy 69-57, while in boys basketball Southern Door beat Kewaunee...
Fox11online.com
From coop to co-op: Oshkosh store finds ways to keep egg prices low
(WLUK) -- Eggs are one of many things increasing in price, but the Oshkosh Food Co-Op has found ways to keep prices down. The store buys all of its eggs from a farm right here in Northeast Wisconsin. The Oshkosh store received just over 4,500 eggs Wednesday from Milo's Poultry...
Fox11online.com
Brillion's snowplowing team to be shorthanded during Winter Storm Carson
BRILLION (WLUK) -- As Winter Storm Carson makes its way toward Northeast Wisconsin, Brillion's mayor says the city's snowplowing team will be shorthanded. Mayor Mike Smith posted on the city's Facebook page Wednesday, saying that multiple illnesses and a medical emergency are leaving the team with just two drivers ahead of the winter storm.
Fox11online.com
Brown County to vote on more than $3 million courthouse addition for security screening
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Out of the state's 12 most populous counties, Brown is the only one without security screening at its courthouse. However, that could soon be changing after years of discussions about the topic. Before the pandemic, Brown County was as close as it has ever been to...
Fox11online.com
5 vehicles stolen since Sunday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The thefts of five vehicles this week in Green Bay has the police department's attention. Police say they've started all the investigations since Sunday. The vehicles were all parked at their owners' homes and later found by officers. "We believe that there is more than one...
Comments / 0