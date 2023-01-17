Read full article on original website
Alexander Council to consider City employees living on city property on Jan 23rd
The Alexander City Council will meet Monday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. See the agenda items below. 3. Reading of the minutes from the previous meeting. 4. Reports from department heads and/or committee chairs. a. Michael Huck, Chair, Alexander Planning Commission. b. Police/Fire/Streets (only if they have information they’d like...
Arkansas House committee forwards bill that would require taxpayer-bought flags to be made in America
A bill that would require any flags bought by Arkansas taxpayer money to be made in America passed a House committee on Wednesday. The bill's sponsor said he anticipates easy passage in both chambers when the time comes.
Governor announces several appointments, including Benton’s Doyle Webb to Public Service Commission
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced several appointments on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, for boards and commissions. Two in particular are Doyle Webb of Benton, and Michael Mayton of Little Rock. Although Webb was appointed as chair of the Arkansas Public Service Commission, he will replace Kimberly A. O’Guinn. It was...
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
New Marriage Licenses in Saline County January 20th
This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Israa Madhoun Benton,AR age 30 & John Nicholas Sbeih Benton,AR age 32. Stacey Lynn Richardson Little Rock,AR age 50 & Michael James Stuart Little Rock,AR age 50. Rebekah Dawn Gerrald Benton,AR age 26 & Daniel Jeffrey...
Guardianship, Protection, and Divorce in Tuesday’s Saline County Court Filings 01182023
63CV-23-47 ALLY BANK V LAQUINDA BAYLOCK CIVIL – OTHER 22ND CIRCUIT DIVISION 2 SALINE CIRCUIT. 63CV-23-42 GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA V JASON GAULT CONTRACT – OTHER 22ND CIRCUIT DIVISION 2 SALINE CIRCUIT. 63CV-23-43 JOHNNY SPADE ET ALL V ALLSTATE VEHICLE CONTRACT – OTHER 22ND CIRCUIT DIVISION 2 SALINE...
Bryant Committee to consider a restaurant’s request and more on Jan 19th
The Bryant Development and Review Committee will consider several items during their regular meeting on Thursday, January 19th. Bryant residents and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The location is at the Boswell Municipal Complex, 210 SW 3rd Street in Bryant. The agenda follows:
Felony, Failure to Appear, and Fleeing in Thursday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01202023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
Former Arkansas state lawmaker Henry Wilkins sentenced to federal prison for bribery
A former Arkansas state senator and state representative who had gone on to serve as a county judge was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday for his part in a bribery conspiracy.
World’s Shortest St. Paddy Footrace — 2nd Ever Zero-K
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Arkansas — The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Footrace, the Second Ever Zero-K, returns to Hot Springs on March 18, 2023, as part of the two-day revelry surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 98-foot Bridge Street.
Sign up to give blood at one of these local events
All blood donors that donate during National Blood Donor Month this January will receive their choice of long sleeve t-shirt. Make your lifesaving donation appointment today by clicking on one of the events below, or call 877-340-8777. Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 01/21/2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Schedule. Bass...
Father of 11 on “X” flees across two counties; Gets 6 years, may be out in 1
On Wednesday, the Saline County Courthouse held its first jury trial of the year. The jury convicted Marcus Proctor, age 34, of fleeing and possession of controlled substance. Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Proctor to six years in the Arkansas Division of Correction. According to...
Benton’s Saline River Greenway trail gets $400K grant through Metroplan
The City of Benton Parks Department was recently awarded $400,000 for creating a trail to connect with others. The funding comes from the CARTS 2022 Surface Transportation Program Block Grant and will be applied to the Saline River Greenway project by the Metroplan Board. These funds may be used to reimburse the city for engineering of the project. The Parks Department will match $100,000.
Remembering FOX 16 News Producer Chris Scott
It is an extremely tough day for everyone at FOX 16 News, and especially everyone connected to FOX 16 News at 9 as show producer Chris Scott passed away earlier Tuesday.
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck
Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools
The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
Theft, Probation Violations, and Drug Court in Tuesday’s Saline County Mugshots on 01182023
Mugshots seen here are from the last few days of booking at the Saline County Detention Center. Having a mugshot does not equate with being guilty of a crime. Some faces will be seen frequently, since those on probation must check in on a regular basis. To see more information on a subject, click on their name.
UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends
Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
