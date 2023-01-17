ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, AR

Comments / 1

Related
mysaline.com

Alexander Council to consider City employees living on city property on Jan 23rd

The Alexander City Council will meet Monday, January 23rd at 6:00 p.m. See the agenda items below. 3. Reading of the minutes from the previous meeting. 4. Reports from department heads and/or committee chairs. a. Michael Huck, Chair, Alexander Planning Commission. b. Police/Fire/Streets (only if they have information they’d like...
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County January 20th

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Israa Madhoun Benton,AR age 30 & John Nicholas Sbeih Benton,AR age 32. Stacey Lynn Richardson Little Rock,AR age 50 & Michael James Stuart Little Rock,AR age 50. Rebekah Dawn Gerrald Benton,AR age 26 & Daniel Jeffrey...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Bryant Committee to consider a restaurant’s request and more on Jan 19th

The Bryant Development and Review Committee will consider several items during their regular meeting on Thursday, January 19th. Bryant residents and the public are encouraged to attend the meeting, beginning at 9:00 a.m. The location is at the Boswell Municipal Complex, 210 SW 3rd Street in Bryant. The agenda follows:
BRYANT, AR
mysaline.com

Sign up to give blood at one of these local events

All blood donors that donate during National Blood Donor Month this January will receive their choice of long sleeve t-shirt. Make your lifesaving donation appointment today by clicking on one of the events below, or call 877-340-8777. Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library, 01/21/2023, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, Schedule. Bass...
BRYANT, AR
mysaline.com

Benton’s Saline River Greenway trail gets $400K grant through Metroplan

The City of Benton Parks Department was recently awarded $400,000 for creating a trail to connect with others. The funding comes from the CARTS 2022 Surface Transportation Program Block Grant and will be applied to the Saline River Greenway project by the Metroplan Board. These funds may be used to reimburse the city for engineering of the project. The Parks Department will match $100,000.
BENTON, AR
aymag.com

David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating

David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

TV reporter from Saline County dies in motorcycle wreck

Southwest Patrol officers responded to a vehicle vs. motorcycle collision at 9400 Stagecoach Road on Monday, January 16, 2023. When they arrived, the discovered the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were lying on the ground unresponsive. The passenger from the motorcycle, Haven Hughes, age 22, of Little Rock, was...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas bill would allow city fire department to conceal carry

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - On Tuesday, Jan. 17 a bill advanced through a House committee that would allow city fire department bomb squads to conceal carry and make arrests during explosive threats. According to our content-sharing partner, the bill is sponsored by Rep. Stephen Meeks who presented the bill...
ARKANSAS STATE
Edy Zoo

Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schools

The first month of the New Year has brought no respite for the political Colosseum, where arduous battles rage. George Santos stands triumphant amidst the crumbling Democratic defenses that vainly try to chip away at his lies. Kevin McCarthy stands even firmer in the face of the Radical Right's onslaught, refusing to bow and accepting every challenge with unyielding resilience.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

UPDATE: Structurlam suspends operations, cuts jobs in Conway after Walmart contract abruptly ends

Structurlam Mass Timber Corp., a Canadian mass timber manufacturer, announced Wednesday (Jan. 18) it is temporarily suspending operations and reducing staff at its 288,000-square-foot Arkansas plant in Conway due to a customer contract cancellation with Bentonville-based Walmart Inc. “Decisions like this are never easy, especially when they impact our people,”...
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy