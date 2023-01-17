MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — DerMarr Johnson made his first appearance on WVU’s bench on Tuesday as the Mountaineers topped No. 14 TCU for its first Big 12 win. The game fell just two days after his announcement as the program’s newest assistant coach, filling a hole on the bench left by the departure of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Johnson was present even before the game started, conferring with fellow coaches, bantering with players and providing pointers from his seat during the game.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO