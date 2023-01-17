Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Johnson brings experience, connections to WVU coaching staff
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — DerMarr Johnson made his first appearance on WVU’s bench on Tuesday as the Mountaineers topped No. 14 TCU for its first Big 12 win. The game fell just two days after his announcement as the program’s newest assistant coach, filling a hole on the bench left by the departure of associate head coach Larry Harrison. Johnson was present even before the game started, conferring with fellow coaches, bantering with players and providing pointers from his seat during the game.
Huggins Explains Why He's So 'Excited' About the Addition of DerMarr Johnson
WVU's new assistant coach is already impacting the program.
PFF: Dante Stills had second-best season among Big 12 DTs
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Another day, another nod that the boys from Fairmont are doing a lot of things right. On Tuesday, Pro Football Focus released stats showing that WVU center Zach Frazier was one of the highest-graded players in the country at his position this past season. Wednesday, it...
82 underclassmen officially eligible for 2023 NFL draft
Just over 80 players have officially declared to enter the 2023 draft early. The NFL released its annual list of players who had entered the draft after their third year of eligibility on Friday. Of the 82 players who officially declared, 69 are leaving school early while 13 underclassmen are declaring for the draft after getting their degrees.
State Fair of West Virginia announces HARDY as first in 2023 lineup
LEWISBURG (WVDN) – Officials at the State Fair of West Virginia announced HARDY as the first concert added to the 2023 Grandstand lineup on Sunday, August 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Jan. 20, at 10 a.m. “We could not be more excited for the first announcement to the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia […] The post State Fair of West Virginia announces HARDY as first in 2023 lineup appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
