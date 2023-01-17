ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WREG

Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about free rides available for seniors in District 86 to get to the polls. The service is available for seniors in Millington, Northaven, Frayser, Uptown, Downtown, South Memphis and Westwood. If you need a ride, call (901) 213-6438.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday. Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will wrap up its superintendent “super search” community meetings this weekend. There’s a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School, and Friday afternoon at 4, the advisory committee for the super search will share what the interview process will look like for candidates selected by the search firm. This will take place at the Board of Education Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood St.
MEMPHIS, TN
millington-news.com

Welcome to the Force

Recently at this month’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting at City Hall, the Millington Police Department swore in six officers and five reserves. Joining the MPD are officers Barrom, Morton, Arthur, Jackson, DeHority, Thomas, Lindsey, Throckmorton, Moore, Norris, and Bennett. “Our new officers are looking forward to meeting our wonderful residents,” Millington Police Chief Chris Stokes said.
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

World-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make stops in Memphis area

The world famous Wienermobile is in the Memphis area for the weekend. You have several chances to see it. WIENERMOBILE SCHEDULE: The Wienermobile location is always tracked and updated online. If you would like to follow the journey or check and see when it is near you, click here. Right now Oscar Mayer is hiring […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
MEMPHIS, TN
memphismagazine.com

Fancy’s Fish House

There are plenty of fish in the sea, as the old adage goes. And Nate Henssler wants to serve them all for dinner. The new chef at Fancy’s Fish House — a riverside restaurant in The Landing Residences, part of the One Beale development — has arrived in Memphis with an elevated menu that emphasizes the quality of their fresh seafood and raw bar.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say. Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

MPD car involved in crash in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on North Third Street near the Southgate Shopping Plaza. MPD says no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN

