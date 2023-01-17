Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
Blues Tent to move to Beale Street, will be free during Memphis in May
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The iconic Blues Tent, a longtime mainstay at the Beale Street Music Festival, is on the move for 2023. In its stead will be the Blues Stage on Beale. It will be placed in Handy Park on Beale Street and will be open to the public for free.
Memphis mobile barbershop provides safe space for Black men
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two barbers are changing the way Memphis gets haircuts while also providing a safe space. 901 Barber Concierge was created during the pandemic and brings the barbershop to you. For barber Terrence Summers, it’s about the conversations that happen when clients sit in his chair. “Clients have turned into family. You get […]
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about free rides available for seniors in District 86 to get to the polls. The service is available for seniors in Millington, Northaven, Frayser, Uptown, Downtown, South Memphis and Westwood. If you need a ride, call (901) 213-6438.
Midtown 311 complaints went nowhere until Problem Solvers get involved
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In February 2022, ice covered the Mid-South from a massive ice storm. Many trees fell from the weight of the ice. One of them fell across Cooper Street, a main thoroughfare in Midtown close to Overton Square. Eventually, the ice melted and the tree got cleared, but after that, neighbors were left […]
localmemphis.com
Pastor offering outreach to youth after his Memphis church is vandalized for second time in a month
BARTLETT, Tenn. — Holy Nation Church of Memphis was vandalized for the second time in a month. “Everything that could’ve been broken was broken," said Pastor Andrew Perpener, of Holy Nation of Memphis. Outside of the nearly 50,000 square foot property, the stained glass windows were shattered. Also,...
actionnews5.com
Memphis historian, LGBTQ activist Vincent Astor dead at 69
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Longtime Memphis gay rights activist and author Vincent Astor has died at the age of 69, the Commercial Appeal reported Wednesday. Astor was a Memphis icon and LGBTQ+ historian who collected a treasure trove of photographs, periodicals, newspapers, flyers and other LGBT paraphernalia throughout the years, and donated it to Rhodes College and OUTMemphis with the bulk of it (28 boxes) going to the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library and entitled “The Vincent Astor Collection.”
actionnews5.com
MSCS to hold final ‘super search’ community meetings this weekend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Shelby County Schools will wrap up its superintendent “super search” community meetings this weekend. There’s a meeting Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at Kingsbury High School, and Friday afternoon at 4, the advisory committee for the super search will share what the interview process will look like for candidates selected by the search firm. This will take place at the Board of Education Auditorium located at 160 S. Hollywood St.
millington-news.com
Welcome to the Force
Recently at this month’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting at City Hall, the Millington Police Department swore in six officers and five reserves. Joining the MPD are officers Barrom, Morton, Arthur, Jackson, DeHority, Thomas, Lindsey, Throckmorton, Moore, Norris, and Bennett. “Our new officers are looking forward to meeting our wonderful residents,” Millington Police Chief Chris Stokes said.
World-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make stops in Memphis area
The world famous Wienermobile is in the Memphis area for the weekend. You have several chances to see it. WIENERMOBILE SCHEDULE: The Wienermobile location is always tracked and updated online. If you would like to follow the journey or check and see when it is near you, click here. Right now Oscar Mayer is hiring […]
actionnews5.com
Volunteers help church recover from vandal attacks on MLK Day of Service
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Holy Nation Church of Memphis got help from the community for MLK Day of Service after vandals wreaked havoc on the inside and outside of the church earlier in the month. Pastor Andrew Perpener Jr. says if you would’ve asked him last year if his congregation...
actionnews5.com
Heal the Hood presents $300 to Westside Middle student for essay on curbing youth violence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday morning, Heal the Hood Foundation of Memphis traveled to Westside Middle School to kick off its 300,000 Heroes Global campaign along with The Wake Up Tour challenge. Having run for 16 years now, The Wake Up Tour has been the longest-running positive school tour...
actionnews5.com
Tornado watch canceled for Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A tornado watch was issued earlier Wednesday for a large swath of the Mid-South. The watch has since been canceled. Download the Action News 5 First Alert Weather app to stay up-to-date with the latest warnings.
Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in 2001. “Growing up, my family visited down here. I […]
Trash removed in South Memphis neighborhood after FOX13 report
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 continues to get results in the community. A report last week focused on a South Memphis neighborhood overwhelmed with piles of trash on its street. It looked into the problem and helped residents get some solutions. “So just imagine 17 years I’ve been doing this...
City could soon use van to scan for potholes across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Potholes riddle the streets of Memphis. For some drives, they make holes not only in their tires but in their wallet too. But some improvements to city streets may be on the way. “This is the third tire in the last 30 days, hit my pocketbook...
memphismagazine.com
Fancy’s Fish House
There are plenty of fish in the sea, as the old adage goes. And Nate Henssler wants to serve them all for dinner. The new chef at Fancy’s Fish House — a riverside restaurant in The Landing Residences, part of the One Beale development — has arrived in Memphis with an elevated menu that emphasizes the quality of their fresh seafood and raw bar.
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Shelby County sending free gun locks to residents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County is taking a new step in the ongoing fight against gun violence. This week, the county will start mailing free gun locks to people who order them. When it comes to gun violence, Memphis and Shelby County have certainly seen their share of it. Even though homicides decreased last year, […]
actionnews5.com
Shooting at Collierville home leaves 1 dead
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting in Collierville has left one dead Thursday afternoon, police say. Police say the incident was isolated to a single home on Starlight Drive, the shooter is detained, and there is no threat to the public. This is an ongoing investigation.
MPD car involved in crash in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police car was involved in a crash in South Memphis Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened on North Third Street near the Southgate Shopping Plaza. MPD says no injuries were reported. Police are investigating the cause of the crash. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
