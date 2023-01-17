Read full article on original website
Marion County’s monthly kayaking event heads to Silver River in February
The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly “Kayak & Koffee” program will take paddlers to the Silver River on Friday, February 10. At 7:45 a.m. on the day of the event, all participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala). After enjoying coffee and light refreshments, transportation will be provided to Ray Wayside Park in Silver Springs.
Darrell Collins
Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
Where Can You Find the Best Pizza in Lake County, Florida?
This question still has me stumped - where can you find the best pizza in Lake County, Florida? I'm even willing to drive a bit if that's what it takes. I've tried many places and most have been disappointing. Can you share your favorite pizza places in or around Lake County? Here are some of the best spots I've discovered:
Sunrise At Opening Bell Farms In Ocala
Check out this beautiful sunrise over Opening Bell Farms in Ocala. Thanks to Ellie Peterson and Valerie Kalderon for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Beverly Ann Brewer
Beverly Ann Brewer of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 4th, 2023 after a valiant 6 month battle with Brain cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her most cherished possessions, her children. Beverly was born November 26, 1959 in Ocala, Florida to George and Edna Reaves. Beverly is survived by...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
Merle Jacob Davis Jr.
Merle Jacob Davis, Jr was born on September 24th, 1956, to the late Merle J. Davis, Sr. and Johnnie R. Warren-Davis in Kendrick, Florida. Merle received his formal education from the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Vanguard High School. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was employed by JWJ as a Cable Lineman. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching Nascar racing, repairing cars and fishing.
FHP: Sumter County man killed in Plant City crash
PLANT CITY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sumter County man Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old from Webster was traveling south on SR-39, south of McGee Road in Plant City, when he suffered a medical emergency. Troopers say the driver lost...
Marilyn Rose Smith
It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Rose Smith announce her passing on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. Marilyn spent her life devoted to her family, friends, and her community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 22, 1945 to Rose and Paul Valek. She met the love of her life, Joseph Smith on Christmas Night 1960. Marilyn and Joseph were married for 58 years and had 4 beautiful children. She attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea School and Bay Bridge High School, Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn and Joseph moved their family to Marietta, Georgia in 1975 and then moved to Citra, Florida in 2004.
Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre
The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?
Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February
An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February
The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch As Seen From Belleview
Here’s a shot of last Sunday’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch as seen from a backyard in Belleview. Thanks to Kathleen Coyne for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Another Buc-ee’s in Florida? This county may be next to offer Beaver Nuggets
OCALA, Fla. – Who’s ready for some more Beaver Nuggets?. Leaders in Marion County will soon discuss a plan that would bring a second Buc-ee’s to Central Florida. The proposed development, near Interstate 75, north of Ocala, would feature an 80,000-square-foot travel center, with 120 gas pumps.
Ocala Wellness Community Garden hosting ‘Replant Day’ on January 21
The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its quarterly replant day on Saturday, January 21. The gardening event, which is free to attend, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting winter seasonal seeds and tidying up the garden area.
Sandra Jean Jameson
Sandra Jean Jameson, age 61, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on January 13, 2023 in Ocala. She was born on December 22, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin a daughter to the late Donald and Sandra (Sparks) Mitchell and a daughter to Peter and Christa Bostanescu. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Mitchell, and a sister Sharon Mitchell.
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023
There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It appears nationwide travel store chain Buc-ee’s is making Ocala its next stop, however, the final decision will come down to the Marion County Commission. Commissioners tabled a decision on Tuesday on approving a zoning change for 33 acres on what is now the Baldwin...
