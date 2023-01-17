ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

ocala-news.com

Marion County’s monthly kayaking event heads to Silver River in February

The Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s monthly “Kayak & Koffee” program will take paddlers to the Silver River on Friday, February 10. At 7:45 a.m. on the day of the event, all participants will meet at Brick City Adventure Park (1211 SE 22nd Road in Ocala). After enjoying coffee and light refreshments, transportation will be provided to Ray Wayside Park in Silver Springs.
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Darrell Collins

Darrell “Pookie” Collins passed away January 12, 2023. He was born January 21 ,1975 to his Loving Parents James and Victoria Collins of Ft. McCoy ,FL . Darrell received Christ at an early age and was baptized at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church Ft. McCoy , FL. Under the leadership of the late Reverend Henry Bracy and a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church, Ft. McCoy , Fl , under the leadership of Pastor Curtis Houston .
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunrise At Opening Bell Farms In Ocala

Check out this beautiful sunrise over Opening Bell Farms in Ocala. Thanks to Ellie Peterson and Valerie Kalderon for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Beverly Ann Brewer

Beverly Ann Brewer of Ocala, FL, passed away on January 4th, 2023 after a valiant 6 month battle with Brain cancer. She died peacefully surrounded by her most cherished possessions, her children. Beverly was born November 26, 1959 in Ocala, Florida to George and Edna Reaves. Beverly is survived by...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/19

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We talk Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets and the hopes of the store coming to Ocala. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with Wind-FM!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Merle Jacob Davis Jr.

Merle Jacob Davis, Jr was born on September 24th, 1956, to the late Merle J. Davis, Sr. and Johnnie R. Warren-Davis in Kendrick, Florida. Merle received his formal education from the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Vanguard High School. He accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He was employed by JWJ as a Cable Lineman. In his leisure time he enjoyed watching Nascar racing, repairing cars and fishing.
OCALA, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: Sumter County man killed in Plant City crash

PLANT CITY, Fla. - A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Sumter County man Friday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 49-year-old from Webster was traveling south on SR-39, south of McGee Road in Plant City, when he suffered a medical emergency. Troopers say the driver lost...
PLANT CITY, FL
ocala-news.com

Marilyn Rose Smith

It is with profound sadness that the family of Marilyn Rose Smith announce her passing on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at the age of 77. Marilyn spent her life devoted to her family, friends, and her community. She was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 22, 1945 to Rose and Paul Valek. She met the love of her life, Joseph Smith on Christmas Night 1960. Marilyn and Joseph were married for 58 years and had 4 beautiful children. She attended St. Mary’s Star of the Sea School and Bay Bridge High School, Brooklyn, NY. Marilyn and Joseph moved their family to Marietta, Georgia in 1975 and then moved to Citra, Florida in 2004.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Dramatic comedy ‘Into the Breeches’ opens at Ocala Civic Theatre

The Ocala Civic Theatre is ready to entertain audiences with a dramatic comedy set in Ocala during World War II. “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a plucky theatrical troupe of women who are determined to put on a production of Shakespeare’s Henry IV and V, even though all the men are overseas, according to the Ocala Civic Theatre.
OCALA, FL
Lake County Florida - Here's What's Happening

Who Makes the Best Donuts in Lake County, Florida?

Every once in a while, I get a craving for a really good donut! When I lived up north, we had an Amish market that made fantastic donuts. I keep hoping to find something as good down here. My husband and I both have our favorite spots, but we're always interested in finding something new that might surprise us both. Here are a few of the donut shops in Lake County that we enjoy, plus I've included a few others that I've seen good comments about on social media.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

GRIT Strength Challenge returns to Fort King National Historic Landmark in February

An annual team-based strength and fitness competition will return to Ocala in February. The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department, in partnership with CrossFit Iron Legion, will host the GRIT Strength Challenge on Saturday, February 18, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Drive-In to host yard sales in February

The Ocala Drive-In will provide plenty of space for members of the community to hold yard sales during the month of February. On every Saturday and Sunday in February, the yard sales will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the theater’s parking lot. According to the Ocala Drive-In, participants must remove all sale items by 4 p.m.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

SpaceX Falcon Heavy Launch As Seen From Belleview

Here’s a shot of last Sunday’s SpaceX Falcon Heavy launch as seen from a backyard in Belleview. Thanks to Kathleen Coyne for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
BELLEVIEW, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Wellness Community Garden hosting ‘Replant Day’ on January 21

The Ocala Wellness Community Garden will host its quarterly replant day on Saturday, January 21. The gardening event, which is free to attend, will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Ocala Wellness Community Garden located at 2233 W Silver Springs Boulevard. During the event, participants will be planting winter seasonal seeds and tidying up the garden area.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sandra Jean Jameson

Sandra Jean Jameson, age 61, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on January 13, 2023 in Ocala. She was born on December 22, 1961 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin a daughter to the late Donald and Sandra (Sparks) Mitchell and a daughter to Peter and Christa Bostanescu. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by a brother Ronald Mitchell, and a sister Sharon Mitchell.
OCALA, FL
L. Cane

4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023

There's no denying that many of Florida's larger cities are somewhat modern and metropolitan, and many residents like them that way. However, there is a subset of Florida residents and visitors to the sunshine state who prefer "old Florida," or the quaint, smaller towns which have remained somewhat untouched over the years. For the most part, you can avoid the crowds of the bigger cities and still enjoy what Florida has to offer in these under-the-radar, smaller towns.
FLORIDA STATE

