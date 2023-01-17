ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nahshon Wright among Cowboys inactives vs. Buccaneers

The Cowboys will get a few players back in the lineup on Monday night, which means a few had to be left off the final 46-man active roster for their Wild Card showdown against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (neck), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (pectoral) and center Tyler Biadasz were all activated off of injured reserve on Monday and are all active tonight. Additionally, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who was just signed last week after being released by the Bills, is set to make his Cowboys debut.

As a result of their activations, cornerbacks Nahshon Wright and Trayvon Mullen (illness), linebacker Jabril Cox, and defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Quinton Bohanna have been made inactive against the Buccaneers.

Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and third-string quarterback Will Grier are also inactive.

The Buccaneers inactive list is below.

