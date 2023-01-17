ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills legend Marv Levy talks Buffalo’s playoff surge

By Andy Malnoske
 4 days ago

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Buffalo Bills playoff march continues in the AFC.

On Sunday, the Bills outlasted the Miami Dolphins 34-31 in the Wildcard round advancing to the AFC Divisional Round. For Bills fans, the hope is to make it all the way and earn the franchise’s first Super Bowl win. One legendary coach knows the journey all too well.

Hall of Famer Marv Levy, who coached the Bills to four consecutive Super Bowls in the 1990’s, spoke with 18 Sports this past week on the team of today and they’re chances of taking it all.

“I’m gonna quote Winston Churchill, when the going gets tough the tough get going,” Levy said. The Bills will have to battle tough this Sunday at 3 pm in the AFC Divisional game against last year’s AFC Champions, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a rematch of the game from just a few short weeks ago when Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field for the Bills.

Thankfully, Hamlin is getting better each day and making a full recovery. And for Levy, this year’s Bills team has his full support along with the Buffalo fans.

“It’s a long road, hard road to travel (to the Super Bowl),” added Levy. “The Buffalo Bills fans are unbelievabley supportive. They were the reason we went back despite the tremendous disappointment of losing those four games,” said Levy.

The great team of this season along with the fans right by their side, Levy says anything can happen.

“They help to rally our team.”

