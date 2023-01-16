ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNCT

Three-quarters of global CEOs expect growth to slow this year: survey

By Julia Mueller
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KieHD_0kGpYFx100

Three-quarters of CEOs in a new survey expect economic growth to slow this year as fears of a recession simmer worldwide.

The pessimistic figure, part of a report released Monday from consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, is a bleak change from last year, when 77 percent of CEOs said they anticipated the international economy was headed in a positive direction.

Thirty-nine percent think their respective organizations will no longer be viable a decade from now on their current path.

The CEOs listed inflation, macroeconomic activity and geopolitical conflict as the top three key threats to firms over the next 12 months.

The current economic climate has been significantly harmed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which impacted the costs of energy and essential commodities and spurred on higher labor costs and inflation.

Multiple governments, including the U.S., are taking steps to try and tamp down inflation, but concerns are rising that those efforts could contribute to a recession.

A similar survey released last week by the Conference Board found that 51 percent of global CEOs and 60 percent of U.S.-based ones anticipate a “tepid” year ahead economically and are bracing for a recession, though many also predicted the economy could see an uptick in late 2023 or 2024.

The World Economic Forum’s Chief Economists Outlook, also released Monday, found nearly two-thirds of leading world economists think a recession will hit the global economy this year. Of those who thought a recession possible, 18 percent of experts listed the downturn as “extremely likely,” a figure more than double what the WEF recorded in September.

The PwC Global CEO survey polled 4,410 CEOs from 110 countries and territories.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
WNCT

Bank of America customers outraged at money missing from their accounts

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some Bank of America customers are concerned after seeing money missing from their accounts Wednesday morning, according to social media posts. “Saw Bank of America was trending and turns out my account was impacted so happy Wednesday everyone,” Keira Renee said in a tweet. “I am at the point of a […]
NEW YORK STATE
WNCT

Dog and her 10 puppies rescued in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Life recently got better for a dog and her 10 puppies in Craven County. Craven County Animal Protective Services said it rescued the mom and her puppies from an “abandoned, dilapidated” house on Tuesday. They had been trying to capture the mom for months. Click here to read about Craven […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Jones County man healing after losing 17 pets in fire

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jones County man is healing after losing 17 of his pets in a house fire.  Charred remains are all that’s left of James Hall’s home. Now, he’s learning to cope with not only that but the loss of his beloved animals.  “It’s been the hardest of my life. Nothing has ever […]
JONES COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven Co. man facing drug trafficking charges

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man is facing drug trafficking charges after officers executed a search warrant on his Ernul home Wednesday. Walter Green Sr., 49, is charged with two felony counts of trafficking in cocaine, felony possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule II […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Yadkin County woman accused of taking indecent liberties with a minor

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Yadkin County woman faces multiple charges, including taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to a Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Nov. 14, the Jonesville Police Department was told about the rape of a child under 15.  Investigators with the JPD and detectives with the YCSO found […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Duplin County man wins $2M in lottery game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — A trip to the gas station turned into a huge lottery prize for a Duplin County man. James Lee of Wallace tried his luck on a $20 scratch-off and won a $2 million prize. He bought his lucky 100X The Cash ticket from Murphy USA on South N.C. 41 in Wallace. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Davidson County woman wins $2M after stop for biscuits

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Amelia Estes of Thomasville now has a whole lot of cheddar to go with those biscuits. A routine Saturday morning stop at a local Bisccuitville turned into a $2 million prize after she later stopped for a 100X The Cash ticket at a local convenience store. Estes purchased the $20 scratch-off […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Tarboro woman wins $200,000 in scratch-off game

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tarboro’s Patricia Weathersbe has a lot of decisions to make after hitting it big in an NC Education Lottery scratch-off game. Weathersbe took a chance on a $5 scratch-off ticket and won a $200,000 prize. She bought the Ruby Red 7’s ticket from the Speedway on North Main Street in Tarboro. She […]
TARBORO, NC
WNCT

Teen arrested in Greenville, facing weapon, other charges related to drive-by shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An 18-year-old was arrested Wednesday and is facing several weapon and other charges related to a drive-by shooting on Jan. 15. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports Lamikah Baptist, 18, was arrested at 3329 Stone Bend Dr. Wednesday evening, Greenville Police Public Information Officer Kristen Hunter said. He was charged with numerous weapons […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Probationer charged with illegal drugs while at probation office

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A probationer has been arrested and charged with possession of illegal drugs while she was at her probation office in New Bern. Tabitha Jeanne Paul, 31, was arrested by deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with felony possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin, possession with […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Highest-paying management jobs in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Not everyone has what it takes to be a manager in today’s workplace, and those who do tend to be well compensated. Workers today are split on how they want to interact with their jobs. Half of workers want to blend their work and their personal lives, while the other […]
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
29K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy