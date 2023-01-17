‘I want my child to recognize my face’: Manvel family raises awareness for glaucoma in babies after their son was diagnosed

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Abbott hits back at teachers union. "I've devoted more funding to teacher pay raises than any Gov in Texas history"Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrestedMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Suspect charged with murder of man outside of convenience store in southeast Houston almost three years agohoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Woman's worst fear came true when she found out her daughter was shot in the head
HOUSTON — "It’s been a nightmare." It's every parent's worst fear: getting a call from their child and hearing the words, "I've been shot." That terrible dream became the reality for Sakhara Lowery on Nov. 1, 2022. Her daughter, Sydney Leday, made the call in the wee hours...
Click2Houston.com
4 innovative baby products to bring home in 2023
HOUSTON – If you are a parent looking for must-have items to add to your baby registry or need ideas to gift someone with an infant, there are cool items available that are worth every penny. That’s according to Nina Spears, co-founder, and Editor-in-Chief of the popular motherhood website...
Pre-kindergartner dropped off and left alone at Aldine ISD school 13 minutes before opening
A mother can't get over the what-ifs after her pre-kindergartner's day care dropped him off at school all alone before doors opened for the day.
Click2Houston.com
Why a Texas woman spent nearly $9,000 to keep her missing daughter’s phone active
SPRING, Texas – Nearly 13 years since a Spring teenager disappeared without a trace, her mother is letting go of one piece of her she has held onto all these years. Alexandria “Ali” Lowitzer vanished on April 26, 2010 after riding the bus home from school while walking a short distance to her job on Cypresswood Drive in Spring.
cw39.com
UPDATE: Missing elderly Spring woman found safe, Harris County deputies say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said that they have found a missing woman. No one had seen Merilyn Jerome since around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon in the 3300 block of Candlelon Drive in Spring. Deputies said she was wearing a gray jacket and blue jeans, and...
fox26houston.com
Family forced to put down family pet as unhinged dogs terrorize Atascocita neighborhood
ATASCOCITA, Texas - A vicious attack left a Houston family with no choice but to put down their beloved family dog after two neighboring dogs allegedly broke through their backyard fence. "He went to reach down and touch her and his hand was covered in blood, and he just screamed...
'I have felt scared' | Students concerned as more and more fights break out at their schools
HOUSTON — Parents told KHOU 11 News that they're concerned about fights breaking out at their kids' schools. So, we took a closer look at the problem and found there have been more fights last school year than there were in the five years before. KHOU 11 Investigates did...
Click2Houston.com
New ordinance in the City of Houston requires stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters, private rescues
HOUSTON – The City of Houston’s “Humane Pet Store” ordinance goes into effect on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The ordinance requires pet stores that sell puppies to only get them from humane sources like animal shelters and private rescues. The law comes as pet stores are increasingly under scrutiny for selling animals that come from puppy mills.
'It was a miracle' | Second victim in shooting that killed rapper TakeOff shares story in KHOU 11 Exclusive
HOUSTON — We have an exclusive interview with the woman who was shot the night TakeOff was shot and killed. Sydney Leday is 24 years old and says it’s a miracle she’s alive. It's still very hard for her to sit down and talk about that night. It's taken her months to be ready to tell her story. On Wednesday, she sat down with us to talk about the shooting and her recovery that’s far from over.
KSAT 12
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 88-year-old woman from Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – UPDATE: A Silver Alert for an 88-year-old woman reported missing in Harris County has been discontinued. The Texas Department of Public Safety discontinued the alert on Friday, saying she had been found. No other information was provided. --- (Original Story) The Harris County Sheriff’s Office...
Gun range owner still non-committal to changes as ABC13 reports on stray bullets in neighborhood
A neighborhood in Conroe next to a gun range is on edge, fearful they could be shot after bullets have been flying into homes, cars, garages, and chimneys.
Click2Houston.com
Got stuff junking up your life? This Houston resale store needs your donation to help the area’s low-income community
HOUSTON – The nonprofit West Houston Assistance Ministries, known as WHAM, said Friday that it is urgently seeking clothing, furniture, home décor, and other donations to its Resale Store to fight poverty and prevent evictions. “WHAM relies on these donations to achieve its goal of compassionately serving Houston’s...
Detective believes suspect was convinced to do 'right thing' because mom was there during interview
HOUSTON — It was terrifying to watch when Houston police released a dashcam video showing an Uber driver being held at gunpoint. The driver didn't give up his car and eventually got away, but authorities said he was lucky it played out that way. The incident happened on Oct....
fox26houston.com
HPD: One male killed in drive-by shooting on Bell Street, suspects found hiding under cars minutes later
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a drive-by shooting at 4400 Bell Street that left one man dead. The victim in the shooting is described as a Hispanic male in his early to mid-20s. According to police, witnesses say two males wearing all black were in the street shooting at...
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
Only on 13: 18-year-old unharmed after seeing suspects' shadows during home invasion in west Houston
Two masked suspects didn't spot the girl hiding in the bedroom when they broke into her family home. The victims share their story in an interview you'll only find on ABC13.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Body found may be missing Houston mother, residents upset at Conroe gun range, water main break in Montrose
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A body found in Sunnyside on Wednesday could be tied to the disappearance of a missing mother of five. Some City of Houston parks employees found the body in a wooded area...
earnthenecklace.com
Courtney Zavala Leaving “Houston Life”: What Happened to the KPRC 2 News Anchor?
There’s been a change in the lineup at KPRC 2 that has left Houston residents with questions. Courtney Zavala is reportedly leaving Houston Life on KPRC 2 in January 2023. The news came from her co-anchor, Derrick Shore. Those who follow Zavala’s career have been asking what happened to her and why she is leaving Houston Life. They especially want to know if she’s leaving KPRC altogether and if she will return to broadcast soon. Get all the latest details on Courtney Zavala’s departure from Houston Life.
Click2Houston.com
Man shot in head while sleeping in abandoned RV in Houston’s Third Ward, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while sleeping in an RV in Houston’s Third Ward Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD officers responded to reports of a shooting that happened in the 3300 block of Elgin Street around 1:35 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says
HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning. The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m. HFD said three...
Comments / 0