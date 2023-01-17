1 dead, 1 hurt, 1 charged in St. Charles home invasion: Police

ST CHARLES (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - St. Charles police say one man is dead, another is hospitalized and a third is facing several charges after a shootout during a home invasion Saturday night.

When they arrived at the Fox Run Apartments shortly after 7:30 p.m., St Charles officers found Panagiotis Koutroubis dragging a wounded man out of a unit. Police say James Gheradini died at the hospital from a gunshot wound to the chest. Both men are 26-years-old and from Lindenhurst.

Police say they and at least one other person came in through an unlocked sliding glass door, zip tied the hands of several people in the apartment and robbed them.

Police say someone there called a 25-year-old St Charles man, who showed up, confronted the robbers and exchanged gunfire. He was shot in the stomach and remains at the hospital. Police say Koutroumbis faces attempted murder, home invasion and unlawful restraint charges.

Police believe other suspects left before officers arrived.

