Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia leaders see results from rapid shelters

COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday

COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023

South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

State superintendent visits Lowcountry schools

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly inaugurated State Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited a few Lowcountry schools Wednesday as a part of her initial tour holding the highest education office. Weaver accompanied Senator Tim Scott to a private Christian school and special needs education center as well as visited Stall High School and spoke to CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy.
Columbia Star

ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert

The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points. Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18. Acts in...
COLUMBIA, SC

