Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
WIS-TV
Columbia leaders see results from rapid shelters
Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. Zion Baptist Church hosts prayer service ahead of King Day at the Dome march. SC’s King Day at the Dome returns in person for first time since pandemic began. Updated: 6 hours ago. SC’s King...
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
abccolumbia.com
Gov. McMaster to lower State Capitol flags half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster ordered the State Capitol flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. on Jan. 20 from sunrise until sunset. The recognition honors Ravenel’s lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the nation, including his roles served...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 45th anniversary
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Like lizards gather to the “thicket”, so do communities throughout the state and especially here in the Midlands. Lizard’s Thicket is celebrating 45 years of “Country Cookin’” after opening their first location in Columbia all those years ago, the local chain also remains in the family.
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
WIS-TV
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry native Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known politician who led the push to secure funding for the bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant that bears his name, was laid to rest Friday. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95. Mourners gathered at the French Huguenot...
WIS-TV
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 11 hours ago. Please join the community...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
live5news.com
State superintendent visits Lowcountry schools
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Newly inaugurated State Superintendent Ellen Weaver visited a few Lowcountry schools Wednesday as a part of her initial tour holding the highest education office. Weaver accompanied Senator Tim Scott to a private Christian school and special needs education center as well as visited Stall High School and spoke to CCSD Superintendent Don Kennedy.
FOX Carolina
‘Zero to hero’: Upstate motivational speaker takes intentionality message to schools and colleges
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s National Mentoring Month, a time to recognize the positive effects of mentorship for both children and adults. Research shows kids with a mentor are almost 60% more likely to earn higher grades, and almost seven out of 10 adults with a mentor are more productive in their jobs.
Columbia Star
ColaJazz hosts Drink Small concert
The ColaJazz Foundation (ColaJazz) will host a celebratory concert in honor of Drink Small’s 90th birthday at the South Carolina State Museum Saturday, February 4 from 5–7:30 p.m. The event will feature performances by Drink Small and fellow blues legend Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’Blues. Photos with Drink Small will be available following the concert. Tickets can be purchased at bit. ly/drinksmallday.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre Presents: Mr. Burns, a Post- Electric Play
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Trustus Theatre is gearing up for its upcoming production- “Mr. Burns a Post-Electric Play”. The play is a dark comedy where a group of survivors attempts to piece together an episode of the television show “The Simpsons”. The production...
WIS-TV
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
WIS-TV
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
A Sumter woman lost all of her belongings in a house fire. Now, her community is rallying around her with donations and clean-up efforts.
SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter community is rallying around a woman who lost her home to a fire on Sunday. From clothes to money, residents are trying to help. "It was horrible," Wanda Rogers explained, tearfully. "It was just the worst thing I ever seen." Rogers was watching TV...
WYFF4.com
Two players in South Carolina win $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two players in South Carolina win $150,000 in Monday night's Powerball drawing. The winning tickets were purchased at the Sea Mart store at 2402 N. Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach and the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville. (Video above: Morning headlines...
WIS-TV
Governor Henry McMaster to deliver 2023 State of the State address
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will deliver his 2023 State of the State address at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25. McMaster will be delivering the speech from the South Carolina State House, House Chamber. SCETV will be streaming the event on its website. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Musical lineup unveiled for 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Thursday morning organizers unveiled the musical line-up for the 2023 St. Pat’s in Five Points. Tickets for the annual celebration can be purchased at the link here. Organizers from the Five Points Association said the celebration kicks off at 7:30 a.m. on March 18. Acts in...
Comments / 0