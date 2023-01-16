Citizen Issue Reported: High Grass/Weeds on Public Property (i.e., street right-of-way) – Mon, 16 Jan 2023 13:09:55 -0500

Read full article on original website
Citizen Issue Reported: Pothole – Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:27:00 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 19 Jan 2023 08:27:00 -0500: Pothole at Address: 101–149 W Vernon Ave Wake Forest NC 27587, United States. Potholes forming from Ting contractors. Need to be leveled out again and filled in. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Erosion/Turbidity – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:51:42 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 06:51:42 -0500: Erosion/Turbidity at Address: 317 Brooks St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Alley road erosion possibly from removal of natural weeds and grasses to create a gravel parking area. For more information or to add or update information, click here.
Citizen Issue Reported: Broken Curb or Sidewalk – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:22:18 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 12:22:18 -0500: Broken Curb or Sidewalk at Address: 840 Marshall Farm St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. A few months ago they put some pedestrian-crossing warning markers on Marshall Farm St. This is by the Jersey barriers just down from the Orange Cosmos intersection. They painted markers on the street on one side of the barriers and apparently glued to the asphalt some plastic triangles on the other side of the barriers. The paint is doing fine. The plastic triangles are now well broken. See picture.
Citizen Issue Reported: Dead Animal Pickup – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 14:23:18 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 14:23:18 -0500: Dead Animal Pickup at Address: 556 N White St Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. Deer is in ditch across from 556 N. White St. May be blocking the drain as my drainage ditch next to the driveway stopped draining.
Citizen Issue Reported: Sign Permit/Business Advertisement – Wed, 18 Jan 2023 10:23:33 -0500
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 18 Jan 2023 10:23:33 -0500: Sign Permit/Business Advertisement at Address: 1801-1815 Grandmark St Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. These signs were all over the factory property ( we have removed ones they littered our property with) but they continue down rogers road by duke medical and the lilly Mae’s buildings. Appears to be someone with a store in raleigh.
Town Issues Seventh Citizens’ Financial Report
For the seventh consecutive year, the Town of Wake Forest has prepared a financial highlights publication designed to educate and inform citizens about the Town’s finances. Known as the Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR) or Citizens’ Financial Report, the document is an abbreviated summary o… Click here to read the full Wake Forest Gazette story.
Board OKs Two New Subdivisions
After public hearings on two new subdivisions, the Wake Forest Board of Commissioners approved both the Averette Woods subdivision (30 acres, 66 single-family lots) and the Reserve at Dunn Creek subdivision (70 single-family lots, 230 townhouse lots on 68 acres). They also approved the request f… Click here to read...
Opinion: Rethinking a Social District
I am thinking about two facts – it is a fact that the Town of Wake Forest has invested heavily in the downtown area and continues to do so to encourage people to come downtown to shop and attend events. It is also a fact that there are announced...
Historical Association Meets Sunday, Jan. 22
Everyone interested in Wake Forest history is invited to the annual meeting of the Wake Forest Historical Association at the Wake Forest Historical Museum at 414 North Main Street at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. The meeting will include a preview of the museum’s spring exhibition, 1969: Reflect… Click...
Tractor-trailer slams into Harnett County home, 1 person taken to hospital
The crash took place on NC 210 and the home has been deemed a total loss due to structural damage.
Bridge crossing I-95 in Dunn closed for a month after truck damaged steel beams
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — The Pope Road bridge that crosses Interstate 95 at Exit 72 could be shut down for at least a month, after a truck hauling an excavator damaged two steel beams. The truck passed under it on I-95 when the load slammed into the bridge on...
Garner HS teacher who died was 'suspended,' according to Wake County Public School System
Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education teacher at Garner High School. Stevens died Monday night, according to a letter for the school's principal.
After 14 failed adoptions, Wake County dog 'Ronald' finally gets new home
The SPCA of Wake County said that after 14 unsuccessful adoption attempts, 'Ronald' has a loving permanent home.
3 armed robberies at stores may be linked, Halifax County sheriff says
HALIFAX, N.C. (WNCN) — The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is investigating three business armed robberies this week that deputies believe may be related. Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, the Dollar General on Ringwood Road in Enfield was robbed. On Tuesday, around 9:30 p.m., the Subway restaurant on West...
Town Cops in Top Ten in NC Raising Funds for Special Olympics
The officers in the Wake Forest Police Department had an ambitious goal for 2022: be one of the top-ten police departments in the state in raising money for the Special Olympics North Carolina. They racked up an eight in 2022! That was an improvement from their twelfth place in 2021...
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
Rocky Mount shooting under investigation after victim shows up at the hospital
Annual Community Unity Breakfast held in Greenville. ENC honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. New Bern nonprofit hosts clothing drive on MLK Day. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment complex and injures resident. Updated: 20 hours ago. Driver shot and killed, car hits Greenville apartment...
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
Woman, child hurt after fiancé shoots at them 10 times while they tried to flee, Harnett County sheriff says
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman and a child were hurt Wednesday night after the woman’s fiancé shot at them 10 times while they attempted to flee, according to Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats. At about 8:51 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Food...
'It'll make you real nervous' | Neighbors say safety is a concern after store clerk found stabbed in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — One person has been charged after a store clerk was stabbed in Burlington. Neighbors say this was not the first time they have seen police at the Burlington Grill and Mini Mart on South Ireland Street. Saturday night, a driver called 911 after a man was...
