Seattle, WA

MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Kraken celebrate Lunar New Year with new warmup jerseys

The Seattle Kraken will have a new look for Saturday’s home game against the Colorado Avalanche… at least during warmups. Kraken players will wear the jerseys during warmups before the game and then be auctioned off to benefit the team’s philanthropic arm, One Roof Foundation. The warmups...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
TAMPA, FL
MyNorthwest.com

2 pending free agents Seahawks fans should watch in Divisional Round

With the Seahawks eliminated from the playoffs last weekend, Seattle is officially in offseason mode. Brock & Salk: Which free agents besides Geno should Seahawks re-sign?. But there are still games to be played as the playoffs continue this weekend, with four Divisional Round matchups taking place. There’s no doubt...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Football 101: How Tariq Woolen got his pick-6 vs Lions

With the Seahawks’ 2022 season in the books, former NFL linebacker Dave Wyman is looking back on some of his favorite plays of the year. One that really stood out to Wyman is a play that rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen made in a Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks’ John Schneider: Approach with 5th pick, team’s 2022 success

Seahawks general manager John Schneider hit the Seattle Sports 710 AM airwaves on Thursday during an offseason visit with Wyman and Bob. Seahawks GM John Schneider: ‘We want Geno to come back’. There was plenty to discuss during the interview, including reflecting on this past season and looking ahead...
SEATTLE, WA

