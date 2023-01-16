Danhausen is a Jack of all trades. Manager, usher and guitarist?! AEW Dynamite opened up with Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Jay Lethal. During the match, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh made their way down into the crowd and sat front row because they weren’t allowed at ringside. Then, Danhausen dressed as an usher came in to check their tickets in a hilarious moment. But that wasn’t all, later on in the match, Jeff Jarrett tried to sneak his guitar off to Lethal, but Danhausen stole it, played it and then ran away with it. Danhausen is golden, check it out below!

2 DAYS AGO