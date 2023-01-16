Read full article on original website
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
Walmart Stores Hit By Devastating Fires, Leaving Customers Concerned About Future Of LocationsTy D.Selma, AL
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
bodyslam.net
Live WWE SmackDown Results – 1/20/23 – World Title Contract Signing, Tag Title Tournament Gets Underway
Tonight’s SmackDown will feature as the last stop before RAW 30, and one of the final SmackDown’s before the Royal Rumble event. The show is set to feature a contract signing between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns for their world title match at the Royal Rumble. Elsewhere, the SmackDown tag title number 1 contender tournament will get underway as Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will battle The Viking Raiders.
bodyslam.net
Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis Official For Bellator Paris
Douglas Lima is back at Middleweight heading into his matchup at Bellator Paris. Promotional officials revealed on Thursday that Lima — a former two-time welterweight champion — returns to the middleweight division to face Costello Van Steenis in a main card matchup at Bellator Paris. The event takes...
bodyslam.net
MLW Fusion Results – 1/19/23
MLW aired its latest Fusion episode on January 19th. Matches were taped on October 30, 2022 from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA. The show aired on Pro Wrestling TV. Full results are below. MLW Fusion Results (1/19) – Trish Adora def. Gia Scott. – Sam Adonis is coming to MLW...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Danhausen Steals Jeff Jarrett’s Guitar On AEW Dynamite
Danhausen is a Jack of all trades. Manager, usher and guitarist?! AEW Dynamite opened up with Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic Championship against Jay Lethal. During the match, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh made their way down into the crowd and sat front row because they weren’t allowed at ringside. Then, Danhausen dressed as an usher came in to check their tickets in a hilarious moment. But that wasn’t all, later on in the match, Jeff Jarrett tried to sneak his guitar off to Lethal, but Danhausen stole it, played it and then ran away with it. Danhausen is golden, check it out below!
bodyslam.net
El Hijo Del Vikingo’s GCW Matches Now Able To Stream
Previously, El Hijo Del Vikingo’s matches in America have not been streamed due to legalities with AAA. Now, GCW has announced that all of his upcoming matches will be able to stream on FITE TV, starting with Friday’s GCW Event “Don’t Talk To Me” where he takes on Gringo Loco in one on one action.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
A settlement has reportedly been reached. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton’s allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon’s lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault. The report also notes that while Rita Chatterton did agree to a lesser amount than what was originally demanded, the exact financial figure that she agreed to is still unknown.
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
bodyslam.net
Rhea Ripley And Bobby Lashley In India
Bobby Lashley and Rhea Ripley have posted on their social media’s that they’re in India. Now, WWE’s official India account has posted that they’re both there. But, if you want to know what they’re doing, you have to stay tuned. What could the cryptic tweet mean?
bodyslam.net
Eric Bischoff Wonders If Bret Hart Has Brain Damage
For those unaware, the incident that ended Hart’s career came in the form of a botched superkick. Hart has been vocal about the incident and has even blamed Goldberg for ending his career. Hart has even mentioned that he isn’t happy that Goldberg has been making millions of dollars by wrestling in Saudi Arabia while he is unable to do the same.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
bodyslam.net
WATCH: New Making It Maximum Released
On the latest edition of making it maximum, Mån.sôör is on the search with Ma.cé. Will he find him? Will Maxxine Dupri help? It all starts at the Maximum tower. Check it out below!. Be sure to check back with Bodyslam.net for all your wrestling news.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Spoiler Results – 1/20/23
AEW Rampage was taped following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Spoilers for the event are below courtesy of PWInsider. Ethan Page vs. Jungle Boy opens the broadcast. Matt Hardy and Isaiah Kassidy at ringside with Stokely Hathaway. Hook came out. Jungle Boy went for a Code Red but Page grabbed Hardy’s hair outside to save himself. Hardy shoved him off and Jungle Boy hit the move and scored the pin. An angry Page said this is not how things were supposed to go and Hardy owes him. He challenged Hook and Jungle Boy to face him and Matt Hardy on Dynamite.
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Dynamite Results – 1/18/23 – Bandido vs Danielson, Young Bucks vs Top Flight And More
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will sure to be an exciting one as we have a stacked card ahead of us once again. Bryan Danielson’s quest to an iron man match with MJF continues as he battles former Ring Of Honor World Champion Bandido while The Young Bucks will face off with Top Flight in tag team action.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Boys in Blue’ on Showtime, a Heartbreaking Docuseries Following Football at a Violence-Plagued High School
Boys in Blue, a new four-part documentary miniseries on Showtime, follows a high school football team chasing a state championship, but this isn’t Friday Night Lights. This is North Community High School in Minneapolis, a school in a neighborhood plagued by violence, whose players struggle to stay safe and out of trouble. Their 2021 season plays out against the fallout from the nearby murder of George Floyd in 2020 and the wave of protests that ensued. BOYS IN BLUE: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Players stream into the locker room at Minneapolis’s North Community High School, as a chorus of...
bodyslam.net
Bryan Danielson vs. Brian Cage Official For Next Weeks AEW Dynamite
Bryan’s next challenger is official. Bryan Danielson defeated Bandido on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Following the match, it was revealed that next week, Brian Cage will get a shot at Danielson as he tries to remain undefeated on his way to MJF’s World Championship. Backstage, MJF paid Cage and said win or lose, he’s paying him to break Danielson’s arm next week.
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Lineup Revealed
AEW Rampage is coming in hot this Friday. AEW Rampage is this Friday on TNT and tonight in AEW Dynamite, matches for the show were revealed including Jade Cargill and Leyla Grey in tag team action, Brian Cage vs. Willie Mack, Ethan Page vs. JungleBoy and much more. You can see the full card below.
bodyslam.net
WWE Signs Former NCAA Track Star
WWE have successfully signed Alexis Gray to an NXT contract. Alexis Gray is a former track star at Texas Southern University. She was certainly impressive in her field for a variety of reasons. According to TFRRS, Alexis Gray ranked second in the 2019 SWAC Outdoor T&F Championships, as she completed...
bodyslam.net
WWE Leaning Towards “Non-Traditional” Returns For Royal Rumble Matches
The Royal Rumble match is one of the most interesting contests WWE has to offer. It is so unpredictable and anything can happen, which makes it difficult to predict the winner. That doesn’t stop fans from trying, though. Every year, fans, critics, and former WWE Superstars all try to predict who will win the Royal Rumble match and head to the main event of WrestleMania.
bodyslam.net
Why WWE Dropped Fresh The Rock Merch On WWE Shop
The Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will be taking place later this month and ahead of the event, WWE has released the official poster for the show. The poster seemingly dropped a hint about The Rock’s return as well. In addition to that, WWE recently dropped more merchandise featuring...
