ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Search continues for missing Haywood County mother

By Mike Suriani
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ax3BB_0kGpWgwc00

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for a Haywood County mother of two who went missing from her home southwest of Brownsville.

According to the sheriff, Britney Anderson Watson was last seen in the company of her ex-husband Kevin Watson. He is a suspect in her disappearance.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified but says she is Watson’s cousin, spoke in the past tense about the 34-year-old mother of two, who’s been missing since January 7.

ORIGINAL STORY: Haywood County woman missing for a week, husband’s vehicle found in wildlife area

“Britney was Britney. She was spontaneous. She was wild. She was crazy. She loved her kids. She loved her family. She’d do anything for you. She didn’t deserve this,” the woman said.

Monday, Watson’s family and friends gathered near Watson’s home, where she was last seen, and not far from where her ex-husband’s truck was found Sunday near a boat ramp on the Hatchie River.

Kevin Watson became a suspect in the woman’s disappearance after Haywood County Sheriff’s investigators received information the missing woman could be a homicide victim.

“We’re searching for information and evidence to conclude if that’s the case or not and while we had a person of interest when we went to talk to him, he went missing also,” said Sheriff Billy Garrett.

Sheriff Garrett said officers found the missing woman’s vehicle several miles away and became concerned over Kevin Watson’s mental state after talking to a witness and finding a note in Watson’s truck.

“And we have other physical evidence that may indicate that he has suicidal thoughts,” he said.

He told us the couple was separated and had been trying to get their marriage back together. While the sheriff hopes for a positive outcome, there are also prayers for the woman’s family.

“There’s two small children involved in this and of course the rest of the family and it’s a tragic situation,” he said.

Search teams using cadaver dogs and drones have been combing Haywood County near the Hatchie River and the woman’s home on Hillville Loop Road. Teams using SONAR will again search the Hatchie River on Tuesday if the weather permits.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Wanted Haywood man captured by US Marshals

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from the US Marshals. According to the Haywood Sheriff, Britney Anderson Watson was last seen in the company of her ex-husband Kevin Watson. Kevin was wanted by the U.S. Marshals and the Haywood County Sheriff’s Department for first-degree […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

$5K reward offered for TN man wanted for ex-wife’s disappearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected in the disappearance of a mother of two from Haywood County, Tennessee. Britney Watson was last seen with her ex-husband Kevin Watson at their home on Hillville Loop before her disappearance on January […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WKRC

Newborn baby saved after being found alive in dumpster

JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster. The baby was found just before 4 a.m. Thursday in Jackson. Crews on the scene treated the baby on the scene. He was then taken to the hospital. Police said the mother...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Reports say the baby is still alive and hospitalized. The city’s mayor, Scott Conger, issued a statement about the situation: […]
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood Co. Sheriff issues warrant arrest for husband of missing woman

HAYWOOD CO, Tenn. (WMC) - Haywood County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the husband of a missing woman on Wednesday. Kevin Watson will be charged with first-degree murder, says Sheriff Billy Garrett, but they are still looking for Britney Watson. HCSO says 34-year-old Britney went missing on Jan....
radionwtn.com

Newborn Baby Left In Jackson Dumpster

Jackson, Tenn.–The Jackson Police Department is investigating an incident where a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 am this morning. Police are asking anyone with information as to who the parents may be or anyone with information regarding this matter to contact police. Jackson Police Department 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers 731-424-8477.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Sheriff: Missing TN woman, ex-husband believed to be dead

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive. Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days. On Tuesday, search […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ben Crump, Nichols family to address public after viewing footage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the family of Tyre Nichols said they will hold a public news conference on Monday after viewing the video surrounding Nichols’ death. Nichols died on January 10, after he was involved in a traffic stop with Memphis Police. That news conference will be Monday afternoon, January […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman hit by truck, one detained in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is injured after she was hit by a truck in Southeast Memphis Thursday. Police say officers responded to the incident at the intersection of Winchester Road and Riverdale Road before 7 p.m. The pedestrian was struck by a silver Ford F-150. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman, security guard assaulted at East Memphis Kroger

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 64-year-old woman is recovering after she was assaulted in the parking lot of Kroger at Poplar and Kirby on Wednesday night. She while walking to her car with uniformed store security when a thief tried to steal her purse. During the process, the suspect reportedly kicked her in head and body repeatedly […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Rising crime causes business owner to leave Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Crime in Memphis has people fed up, but one man is so tired of it all, he is moving. WREG talked with the business owner who said for him, it’s the only solution. Stephen Conn remembers the things that brought him to Memphis back in...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests

ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

58K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy