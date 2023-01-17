Search continues for missing Haywood County mother

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for a Haywood County mother of two who went missing from her home southwest of Brownsville.

According to the sheriff, Britney Anderson Watson was last seen in the company of her ex-husband Kevin Watson. He is a suspect in her disappearance.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified but says she is Watson’s cousin, spoke in the past tense about the 34-year-old mother of two, who’s been missing since January 7.

“Britney was Britney. She was spontaneous. She was wild. She was crazy. She loved her kids. She loved her family. She’d do anything for you. She didn’t deserve this,” the woman said.

Monday, Watson’s family and friends gathered near Watson’s home, where she was last seen, and not far from where her ex-husband’s truck was found Sunday near a boat ramp on the Hatchie River.

Kevin Watson became a suspect in the woman’s disappearance after Haywood County Sheriff’s investigators received information the missing woman could be a homicide victim.

“We’re searching for information and evidence to conclude if that’s the case or not and while we had a person of interest when we went to talk to him, he went missing also,” said Sheriff Billy Garrett.

Sheriff Garrett said officers found the missing woman’s vehicle several miles away and became concerned over Kevin Watson’s mental state after talking to a witness and finding a note in Watson’s truck.

“And we have other physical evidence that may indicate that he has suicidal thoughts,” he said.

He told us the couple was separated and had been trying to get their marriage back together. While the sheriff hopes for a positive outcome, there are also prayers for the woman’s family.

“There’s two small children involved in this and of course the rest of the family and it’s a tragic situation,” he said.

Search teams using cadaver dogs and drones have been combing Haywood County near the Hatchie River and the woman’s home on Hillville Loop Road. Teams using SONAR will again search the Hatchie River on Tuesday if the weather permits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.