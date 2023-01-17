Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
WIS-TV
Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 11 hours ago. Please join the community...
'That dream has come true': Amelia Street in downtown Orangeburg renamed Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — When people walk the newly dedicated Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Orangeburg, they're asked to reflect on Dr. King's legacy and the path he paved for civil rights. The city commemorated the street's renaming with a march and ceremony on Martin Luther King Day. “In...
'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk
SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lizard's Thicket 45th anniversary
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Chantè Coad blazes trail as Columbia's first Black female firefighter
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The responsibility of being "the first" comes with a lot of weight, but Chantè Coad carries the title well. After not getting hired the first time she applied, Coad became the Columbia Fire Department's first Black female firefighter on October 22, 1990. She started her career with Engine 11.
WIS-TV
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
WIS-TV
Richland Two names interim superintendent
Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. Please join the community...
WIS-TV
Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
Orangeburg elementary school among 20 statewide to receive grant for environmental project
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Brookdale Elementary School in Orangeburg received a $2,000 grant from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for their hydroponic gardening project. The school is one of 20 statewide who received the grant for various environmental projects. “We just wanted to extend the...
WIS-TV
S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Segregation to Justice film” shares historical depiction of Briggs v. Elliot
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t had a chance to check out the film based on a true story based in Clarendon County about the historic case of Briggs v. Elliot now is your chance. Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the South Carolina Education Association’s new headquarters, there...
A new bioscience center headed for Claflin University with a $17.4M price tag
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Claflin University has received $17.4 million for the construction of a new Science and Technology center. It's all part of a $111 million appropriations package from Congressman Clyburn's office to support community projects throughout the state. Claflin's vision for its new bioscience technology center is to...
WIS-TV
Riot confirmed at McCrady training center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
Deputy serving eviction notice in Columbia met with gunfire; one in custody
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is in custody but no one was wounded after an attempt to serve an eviction notice in Columbia devolved into gunfire on Friday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were in the 2500 block of Gervais Street, not far from Millwood Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. when someone opened fire on deputies as they approached the door.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Trustus Theatre Presents: Mr. Burns, a Post- Electric Play
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia, S.C. (WIS)- Trustus Theatre is gearing up for its upcoming production- “Mr. Burns a Post-Electric Play”. The play is a dark comedy where a group of survivors attempts to piece together an episode of the television show “The Simpsons”. The production...
abccolumbia.com
Viral video of person using racial slurs in Downtown Columbia Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A video going viral on social media platforms shows an individual using racial and derogatory terms in Downtown Columbia Five Points. ABC Columbia has made the editorial decision not to show the video. A viral video with over 4 million views shows a white individual...
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
Several cadets at SC Youth Challenge Academy taken to hospital after incident
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several cadets at the South Carolina Youth Challenge Academy were taken to the hospital after an incident Tuesday evening. Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General of the South Carolina National Guard, gave a brief statement hours after the incident, saying the incident was "under control."
WIS-TV
Richland 2 Superintendent resigns
"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to. "Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence. SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts. Updated: 8 hours ago.
Comments / 0