Columbia, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: You’re invited to a community celebration and potluck

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Sunday, you are invited to the 11th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. It will be an afternoon with an ecumenical worship service and a community potluck fellowship meal. Reverend Jackie Utley leads Ascension Lutheran Church on the north side of Columbia. She joined...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Murdaugh murder trial to start on Monday

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 11 hours ago. Please join the community...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'It blew my mind to be honest': Hundreds of Sumter residents unite for annual Martin Luther King Jr. Dream Walk

SUMTER, S.C. — All across the Midlands, communities are celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In Sumter, the morning kicked off with a walk at USC Sumter. "It blew my mind to be honest. Like, it just blew my mind," Sumter resident Tisha Daniels shared. "I just didn’t know that the community could just come out and support in the way that it came out. I just didn’t know that the community could come out to do this."
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Lizard's Thicket 45th anniversary

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Could you use free coffee for a year?. Friday Dunkin’ Donuts announced it is celebrating the grand reopening of its Sumter location on Jan. 25th. The restaurant at 2567 Broad St has been remodeled and will kick off its celebrations at 9 a.m. Organizers said the store will award the first 100 guests with Free Coffee for a year. The business will also provide a free donut with any beverage purchase during the event between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
SUMTER, SC
WIS-TV

Richland Two names interim superintendent

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration. Updated: 14 hours ago. Please join the community...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Video shows conditions inside Richland County jail

Soda City Live: The 11th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr....
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

S.C. State seeking $209 million from legislature for university improvements, and other needs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University President Alexander Conyers asked the South Carolina legislature for funds to improve the quality of the university. President Conyers addressed the S.C. House of Representatives by requesting a $209 million budget for the 2023-2024 school year. The majority of the requested funds will go toward five major capital projects to replace outdated facilities.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Riot confirmed at McCrady training center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Major General Van McCarty with the U.S. National Guard confirmed a riot in the McCrady Training Center. Officials said the riot happened during the afternoon of Tuesday, January 17 at the McCrady Training Center where SC Youth and Job ChalleNGe program youth were housed. Several local agencies along with the Fort Jackson military police responded.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Deputy serving eviction notice in Columbia met with gunfire; one in custody

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say one person is in custody but no one was wounded after an attempt to serve an eviction notice in Columbia devolved into gunfire on Friday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were in the 2500 block of Gervais Street, not far from Millwood Avenue, around 9:30 a.m. when someone opened fire on deputies as they approached the door.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Richland 2 Superintendent resigns

"Please come get your child," Mother urges parents to take children out of SC Youth Challenge due to violence. SC lawmakers looking to streamline statewide workforce development efforts. Updated: 8 hours ago.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

