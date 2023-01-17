YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO