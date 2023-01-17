ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

CBS Detroit

Accused suspect in Zion Foster case released from prison, mother speaks out

(CBS DETROIT) - It was just a year ago when dozens gathered on Greenfield near Vassar where Jaylin Brazier was known to live for a community search to find Zion Foster.Now, a year later, the man accused of dumping the 17-year-old's body is free.Brazier was arrested for lying to peace officers in investigation. "It is unbearable," said Foster's mother Ciera Milton."How am I supposed to function on this? You know, yes people keep telling me you have other children and you know you gotta live for them and all that other kind of stuff, but no one that I know has ever...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Intoxicated man assaults girlfriend’s roommate

WYANDOTTE — A 34-year-old Detroit man was taken into custody after he assaulted his girlfriend’s roommate the morning of Jan. 9 when the victim intervened during an escalating argument and ordered the man to leave the residence. The man, who was intoxicated, punched the roommate in the face...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Two arrested in Ypsilanti for stealing packages in separate incidents

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Ann Arbor Police Department says they have arrested two package thieves in two separate incidents this month. A 45-year-old man from Ypsilanti was arrested at about 10 a.m. on Jan. 7. He was taken into custody on suspicion of stealing mail and packages in the 2700 block of Knightsbridge Circle. Police received the report after a resident saw the man going through mail and packages.After investigating, they discovered some of the packages stolen had new baby clothes. The suspect was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. Police say all stolen property was recovered.A second suspect was arrested on Jan. 16 at about 11:15 a.m. Police say a Ypsilanti man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of stealing Amazon packages from two different victims.According to police, one of these packages contained dog medication.He was arrested near Brown Street and Davis Avenue on warrants from several jurisdictions. 
YPSILANTI, MI
abc12.com

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of shooting victim livid judge reduced suspect's bond, allowing him to get out of jail

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit mother is outraged after her daughter's alleged shooter was released from jail thanks to a judge's lowered bond. Keta was paying a parking ticket at 36th District Court when she checked the status of the suspect charged with shooting her daughter - and got the shocking surprise. Her family is upset they weren’t notified and furious that the bond got reduced.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Zion Foster's mother "livid" after key figure in teen's death gets parole

DETROIT (AP) — A man who told police that he placed a teenager's body in a trash bin, a disclosure that led to an extraordinary but unsuccessful search of a suburban Detroit landfill, has been released from prison after less than a year."I'm livid. I'm absolutely livid," said Cierra Milton, the mother of Zion Foster of Eastpointe, who was 17 when she disappeared a year ago.Jaylin Brazier was sentenced to at least 23 months in prison in 2022 for lying to police during the investigation. Police believe Zion was the victim of a homicide, but no one has been charged...
DETROIT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police seek suspect linked to double shooting, leaving 1 dead on city’s west side

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a suspect linked to a double shooting that left one person dead on the city’s west side. The incident occurred Sunday (Dec. 25) at 1:35 p.m. in the 12700 block of Fenkell Avenue when the suspect walked up and fired shots into a Chevy pick-up truck, killing a 26-year-old man and injuring a 25-year-old woman.
DETROIT, MI

