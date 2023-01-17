ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

KNOE TV8

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

City of West Monroe receives over $7M in federal funding for North Trenton Corridor and Mid-City Drainage

WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has been approved for federal funding for two projects that will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure and lead to greater community connectivity. The City of West Monroe will receive a total of $7.4 million in federal appropriations. Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s District 5, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Richwood town council fails to pass budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
RICHWOOD, LA
KNOE TV8

How to celebrate: NELA Mardi Gras events 2023

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is Carnival season!. Do you need to find ways to celebrate? Look no further! Check out this list to find out what Mardi Gras celebrations are going on near you. Mardi Gras events 2023:. Ruston. Jan. 21. Krewe of Pamona Grand Ball at Squire Creek...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?

One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
RUSTON, LA
myarklamiss.com

Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County

PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
UNION COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 13 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
High School Soccer PRO

Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Neville High School soccer team will have a game with Ouachita Parish High School on January 19, 2023, 17:15:00.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Town of Farmerville continues expansion a month after tornado damages

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Farmerville experienced a devastating storm in December, leaving some residents without homes. Yet, despite this natural disaster, the city still has a bright outlook for its future. Mayor John Crow of Farmerville says that expansion projects are already underway. He says the town is working on getting a […]
FARMERVILLE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Teacher Feature: Catrina Crowe helps students achieve goals

Catrina Crowe is in her eighth year of teaching in Lincoln Parish. She is currently teaching fifth grade social studies and English language arts (ELA) at Cypress Springs Elementary. Crowe, who majored in history and music at Louisiana Tech University, said teaching kind of fell into her lap. After graduating,...
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident. “Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”
EL DORADO, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA

