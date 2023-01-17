Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city.
Special announcement to be made in West Monroe on January 23rd
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM, a special announcement will be made by the City of West Monroe and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group in regards to a new event in West Monroe and a special milestone in the City of West Monroe’s history. This event will […]
City of West Monroe receives over $7M in federal funding for North Trenton Corridor and Mid-City Drainage
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe has been approved for federal funding for two projects that will significantly improve the city’s infrastructure and lead to greater community connectivity. The City of West Monroe will receive a total of $7.4 million in federal appropriations. Julia Letlow, U.S. Representative for Louisiana’s District 5, […]
City of Monroe and NELA Arts Council seeking artists for Ouachita Parish mural project
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Officials of the City of Monroe and the Northeast Louisiana Arts Council are seeking proposals from qualified artists of art organizations with relevant experience in designing and managing the installation of large-scale themed murals. The qualified artists will be a part of an upcoming mural project that will take place in […]
KNOE TV8
Richwood town council fails to pass budget
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
Fox 14 Your Morning News: Monroe Civic Center Louisiana music trail
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Monroe Civic Center will be hosting the eighth marker music trail. For more information on this event, watch the video above.
KNOE TV8
How to celebrate: NELA Mardi Gras events 2023
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It is Carnival season!. Do you need to find ways to celebrate? Look no further! Check out this list to find out what Mardi Gras celebrations are going on near you. Mardi Gras events 2023:. Ruston. Jan. 21. Krewe of Pamona Grand Ball at Squire Creek...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?
One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
City of Monroe and Americorp host Martin Luther King Jr. Day Youth Resource fair
MONROE La. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of Monroe along with Americorp hosted a youth resource fair in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day. The event featured local businesses, local leaders and more. Participants were able to learn about finances, employment opportunities, and summer jobs. The youth were also able to put what they envisioned […]
myarklamiss.com
Possible tornado damages resident homes in Union County
PARKERS CHAPEL, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– Four miles southwest of the El Dorado area was hit by an alleged tornado on Wednesday afternoon. One family lost their home in the aftermath but says they are grateful to be alive after the storm. “I heard the tree crashing through the trailer. It...
Nearly 3K Entergy customers are without power in Union County and Columbia County
UNION COUNTY (KTVE/KARD) — According to Entergy officials, more than 2,000 customers are without power in Union County, Ark due to inclement weather. Officials also confirmed that nearly 900 customers in Columbia County, Ark. are without power.
KNOE TV8
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 13 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
Monroe, January 20 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Town of Farmerville continues expansion a month after tornado damages
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The town of Farmerville experienced a devastating storm in December, leaving some residents without homes. Yet, despite this natural disaster, the city still has a bright outlook for its future. Mayor John Crow of Farmerville says that expansion projects are already underway. He says the town is working on getting a […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Teacher Feature: Catrina Crowe helps students achieve goals
Catrina Crowe is in her eighth year of teaching in Lincoln Parish. She is currently teaching fifth grade social studies and English language arts (ELA) at Cypress Springs Elementary. Crowe, who majored in history and music at Louisiana Tech University, said teaching kind of fell into her lap. After graduating,...
Ouachita Parish Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 16, 2023, the public became aware of a text message thread that took place between a coach for the Ouachita Parish Junior High School and the school’s Office Secretary, Nelwyn Fontana. In the thread, Fontana made racist remarks about Martin Luther King Jr. Day while informing the coach […]
KNOE TV8
El Dorado elementary student injured in bus crash
EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado School District Superintendent James Tucker has released a statement regarding the child that was injured in a school bus accident. “Yesterday morning at 6:57 a.m., one of our school buses was turning left onto 167. At that time, a black Mustang with no lights on struck the front driver’s side of the bus. There were three students on board: two high school students and one elementary student. Although the elementary student did not go to school yesterday, I spoke with the guardian today, and the student went to school today. This was an unfortunate incident, but we are happy that all students and the bus driver are ok.”
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB
Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced dead at the scene by the Franklin […]
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
