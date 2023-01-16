ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'A New, Powerful, And Unaccountable Aristocracy': New Report Says Richest 1% Gained Half of All Wealth Generated In Past 10 Years

By Gabrielle Bienasz
 4 days ago

A report published Monday by Oxfam, an organization that fights poverty, takes to task a system that it says has allowed the wealthiest 1% to gain money at the expense of the majority of the planet's population and resources.

The data says that the top 1% of the world's richest people have gained half of all new wealth created in the last 10 years.

"This wealth grab by the super-rich has accelerated, and the richest 1% have captured almost two-thirds of all new wealth. This is six times more than the bottom 90% of humanity," the report says.

And, things have gotten worse, the report says, amid pandemic-era government policies. When the pandemic hit, governments all over the world poured money into business and private enterprise (programs like the Paycheck Protection Program or airline bailouts) without raising taxes, worsening the problem of corporate-driven inequality, the report claimed.

"While ordinary people are making daily sacrifices on essentials like food, the super-rich have outdone even their wildest dreams," said Gabriela Bucher, executive director of Oxfam International, in a press release .

Bucher further called this era "a roaring '20s boom for the world's richest."

The report said it used data from Forbes World's Billionaire's List and Credit Suisse for its analyses, as well as data from organizations like the World Bank.

In the report, Oxfam called for increased taxation of the richest worldwide to address economic and other types of inequality, hunger, energy shortages, the effects of the pandemic, and climate change, all of which it characterized as a "polycrisis."

According to the Cascade Institute a "polycrisis" is when "crises in multiple global systems become causally entangled in ways that significantly degrade humanity's prospects," where each crisis makes the other crisis worse, like climate change contributing to worldwide hunger through crop failure, which, in turn, worsens inequality.

Oxfam's paper cited a statistic from ProPublica's 2021 investigation into taxes paid by the wealthiest Americans. The outlet that, from 2014 to 2018, Elon Musk, who is now the world's second-richest man , paid a "true tax rate" of 3.27%.

Since 2020, the report says, for every $1 dollar a person in the poorest 90% of the world generated, billionaires gained $1.7 million.

The report also added that during the pandemic, $26 trillion of total new wealth, or, 63% of it, was grabbed by the wealthiest 1%. Sixteen trillion, it noted, "went to the rest of the world put together."

Oxfam's report also discussed its analyses about billionaires emitting more carbon than average people.

The report was also released on the same day as the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, Switzerland, which gathers the wealthy and powerful for a conference.

"Elites are gathering in the Swiss ski resort as extreme wealth and extreme poverty have increased simultaneously for the first time in 25 years," the release said.

The report also said that only four cents from every dollar of global tax revenue comes from wealth taxes and discussed declining tax rates for the wealthy worldwide, as well as what it said is a lack of inheritance taxes around the globe.

"Two-thirds of countries do not have any form of inheritance tax on wealth and assets passed to direct descendants... A new, powerful, and unaccountable aristocracy is being created in front of our eyes," the report said.

Comments / 237

Tedderman johns
4d ago

Now you know why Republicans want to get rid of the IRS. They want this to continue and Trump's TaxCut for the rich in 2017 was a big boost for the wealthy too.

Reply(37)
42
JustAGuy
3d ago

Yay Capitalism! It’s outlived its useful life, and now is destroying the planet on every front - resource exploitation, humanity exploitation, environmental exploitation — all to earn a buck. Of the 3,311 billionaires in the world, the majority men, 90% are over 50 years old, and 40% are over 70. Hope the wealth these people have that can never be spent was worth it… 🙄

Reply(4)
19
Consider Options
3d ago

Corporate Welfare is real! Tax cuts for the rich equals Socialism for the rich. Everyone else in the U.S. are just servant 's to the Corporate communists.

Reply(4)
18
TaxBuzz

"Survival of the Richest" Report Leads to Call For Increased Taxes For Wealthy

The World Economic Forum is currently being held at Swiss ski resort, Davos, with Oxfam's new "Survival of the Richest" report making waves at the conference. The extensive study notes that there is immense inequality in wealth distribution worldwide, as the richest 1% of people have absorbed an increasing percentage of global wealth over the past decade, including during the pandemic era, while world poverty has increased for the first time in 25 years.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
The Week

The rise of the world's first trillionaire

In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know:  When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire.  Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
FOX 16 News

Who holds the most U.S. national debt?

KSNF/KODE— With the U.S. less than a week away from hitting its debt limit, lawmakers have to decide whether to raise the debt ceiling (the total amount of money that the United States government is authorized to borrow to meet its existing legal obligations) or risk defaulting–which happens when a country’s government cannot pay its […]
