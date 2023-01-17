ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper Lil Tjay arrested for gun possession in the Bronx: report

By Curtis Brodner
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested for gun possession in the Bronx on Monday, according to reports from the New York Post and TMZ .

Police confirmed to 1010 WINS that five people were arrested and four guns were confiscated on Ryer Street Monday, but refused to say whether Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was involved.

It’s unclear why police pulled the car over.

Social media posts indicate Merritt, 21, may have been on his way to shoot a music video when he was pulled over.

“Video shooot today lol it’s litt,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Tjay, who is signed to Columbia Records, was shot during an attempted robbery in Edgewater, New Jersey in August.

