ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storm Lake, IA

Rep. Feenstra stops by Siouxland to talk Farm Bill

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tAnjN_0kGpVQo500

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Just days after being named to the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, DC, Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA) was back in the district.

The 2nd year Representative made stops in Laurens, Cherokee and Storm Lake, Iowa where he spent time at the TransAgra facility. Feenstra said he is working to get certain securities for producers in relation to the drought included in the Farm Bill.

No injuries reported in Pierce Street vehicle crash

“That’s why it’s so important in rural Iowa. Our producers are so, so important to what we do economically and that’s why it’s important for me to be here to understand what’s happening and how I can advocate and make a difference. We have the Farm Bill coming up and a lot of these things can also be put into the Farm Bill coming up this year. We do the Farm Bill once every five years,” said Rep. Feenstra.

Feenstra said there will be hearings all across the US on the Farm Bill, that includes planning one in Iowa.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa

Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol

Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Outsider.com

Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’

Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
SALIX, IA
agupdate.com

‘So God Made a Farmer’ kind of week at Five Pine Cattle Co.

WORTHINGTON, Minn. – Back in 1978, Paul Harvey gave a speech at the Future Farmers of America convention called, “So God Made a Farmer.” The speech describes the dogged determination and optimism of farm families. Harvey didn’t guarantee success, but instead showed the value of trying.
KANSAS STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest

I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

Pro athletes purchase Iowa farmland

Investment in farmland by high-profile billionaire buyers like Bill Gates and Warren Buffett has prompted high-net-worth groups, most recently top professional athletes, to follow the trend to diversify their investment portfolio and hedge against inflation, experts say. Most recently, a group of about 25 athletes pooled $5 million for an...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

When Is A Vehicle Only Required To Have One License Plate In Iowa?

When you visit a state like Florida, you might notice something different when you're riding or driving down the road. Cars in Florida are only required to have 1 license plate. There are actually 19 states that only require cars to have 1 plate. Iowa is not one of them. Iowa as well as 30 other states require 2 license plates on vehicles. Did you know there is a condition in which someone in Iowa would only be required to have 1 plate on their car?
IOWA STATE
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy